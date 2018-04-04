Follow Pretzelmaker® For a Free Pretzel on National Pretzel Day - April 26

In order to redeem the offer, customers will need to present proof of following the brand via their cell phone screen at the register. The giveaway will take place all day during normal business hours. Pretzelmaker is also exclusively offering its rewards members a $1 small all-natural lemonade. The lemonade offer will be redeemable from April 27 through May 11.To become a member of Pretzelmaker Rewards, download the app on Google Play and the App Store.

"For a delicious deal on National Pretzel Day, you know who to follow," said Lisa Cheatham, Director of Marketing, Pretzelmaker. "Pretzelmaker has always been a trailblazer when it comes to innovative pretzel products and our social media pages are the place to go for insider knowledge of new menu items, deals and fun. We can't wait to see our fans in-store on April 26 and connect with them on Facebook and Instagram."

For more information and store locations, visit our website www.pretzelmaker.com or join us on social media: follow @pretzelmaker on Twitter; add @pretzelmakerpics on Instagram; follow "Pretzelmaker" on Snapchat; or become a fan of the brand on Facebook www.facebook.com/pretzelmaker.

*Limit one offer per guest during the day of the promotion. Counts vary by store. Valid only at participating U.S. stores. No purchase necessary. No cash value.

About Pretzelmaker® - www.pretzelmaker.com

Since 1991, Pretzelmaker® has specialized in serving fresh baked, hand-rolled soft pretzel products, dipping sauces and beverages. Long recognized as an innovator in their industry, the brand is credited with inventing the popular Pretzel Dog, Mini Pretzel Dogs, and the portable Pretzel Bites. Following integration in 2010, the Pretzelmaker® brand now also includes Pretzel Time®. Pretzelmaker® is currently the second largest soft pretzel concept in the United States and is also rapidly expanding worldwide with locations in Canada, Guam, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Qatar.

