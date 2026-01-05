Following $1.5M Kickstarter Success, Olares to Debut NVIDIA 5090M-Powered "Personal AI Cloud" at CES 2026

With the hardware platform validated by strong market demand, the tech startup invites developers and IoT manufacturers to engage with its open-source ecosystem.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olares, the innovator defining the "Personal AI Cloud" category, today confirmed its presence at CES 2026. Following a successful crowdfunding campaign, the team will unveil Olares One—a high-performance desktop AI powerhouse featuring the NVIDIA 5090M—at Booth 8268, LVCC North Hall, bringing uncompromised local intelligence directly to the show floor.

Olares to Debut NVIDIA 5090M-Powered "Personal AI Cloud" at CES 2026

Olares arrives at CES 2026 with significant market traction, having secured over $1.5 million USD in Kickstarter pledges with half the campaign still remaining. This early validation shows that developers and privacy advocates are actively seeking high‑performance alternatives to cloud AI. The company is using CES as a strategic platform to translate this consumer demand into a broader industry shift toward user‑owned infrastructure.

"The $1.5 million milestone on Kickstarter was the signal that the market is ready, and CES is now our stage to deliver the proof," said Peng Peng, Founder of Olares. "We are here to show partners and developers that privacy does not require a compromise in speed."

In addition to the hardware, Olares is using the event to grow the ecosystem around Olares OS, its open-source operating system for local AI. The company is seeking strategic collaborations with application developers and manufacturers of smart devices and IoT hardware. Olares invites potential partners to join them in Las Vegas to explore how their products can integrate with the platform, with the goal of building a robust, open-source environment where agentic applications can thrive.

About Olares

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Singapore, Olares is a global leading company specializing in privacy-first, open-source personal AI cloud. By fusing enterprise-grade security with flagship-level performance, Olares empowers individuals and teams to own their data and run powerful AI locally without cloud lock-in or subscriptions. Its flagship product, Olares One, is a high-performance on-device AI workstation, featuring one-click app deployment through Olares Market, iOS-style sandboxing, and a fully auditable open-source OS.

For more information, visit https://one.olares.com/.

SOURCE OLARES TECH CO., LTD.