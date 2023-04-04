Following a $1.5M pre-seed funding, Kryptview releases the first power search tool for crypto projects

Kryptview Power Search: the advanced crypto search tool the market has been waiting for

PARIS, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryptview , the leading community-driven research platform for crypto tokens, has announced the launch of its new advanced filter tool providing users with unprecedented granularity in their searches, allowing them to easily locate specific information on crypto tokens.

Leveraging community-generated fundamental data, the crypto-scoring platform now offers the possibility of advanced filtering thanks to the release of its brand new feature: the Power Search . Kryptview's new advanced filter tool allows for extensive sorting options, with over 50 data points to choose from. Users can sort tokens according to specific criteria, such as the proportion of women in the team, whether the team is doxxed, the location of the project's headquarters, and whether the project has published a whitepaper. You can try it out for free during a limited time only.

Kryptview covers almost 10,000 tokens with community-generated fundamental data: that's more than the number of cryptocurrencies listed on CoinMarketCap.

By making this precious fundamental information actionable through the Power Search , Kryptview proposes a solution that exists nowhere else on the market. The platform now truly answers a long-known need: bring clarity, transparency and structure to the available data on cryptos. Thanks to this new feature, anybody can search and discover new projects, based on their own personalized criteria.

Kryptview raised $1.5M so far with Web3 leaders

Created a bit more than a year ago, Kryptview is the first repository of community-generated crypto data. So far, the French incorporated company raised a total of $1.5M during its private token sale and pre-seed series. This round was led by major names of the crypto industry, including KuCoin, Bitpanda, GSR and Serafund.

The ongoing roadmap includes the continuous addition of significant new features (the Power Search which was just delivered, a mobile application upcoming…) while developing strong partnerships within the ecosystem.Curious to discover more about Kryptview and the Power Search ? This tool will undoubtedly change forever the way people scan the market and look for new cryptos, private and professional users alike. We definitely intend to keep an eye on their future developments; join us and follow their socials to stay informed.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2046551/Kryptview.jpg

