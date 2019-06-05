Following a Powerful 18 Months, Babel Street Renews Contract with Intel 471

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Babel Street, the world's data-to-knowledge platform, today announced it has renewed its partnership with Intel 471 , the premier provider of cybercrime intelligence. Babel Street initially partnered with Intel 471 in November 2017 to empower its clients with greater situational awareness based on closed-source data from the criminal underground of the dark web. Given the success of the partnership to date, Babel Street renewed the arrangement into the next decade.

Intel 471 specializes in malware and adversary intelligence, which infiltrates closed sources where threat actors collaborate, communicate and plan cyber attacks. Within the Babel X platform, Intel 471 closed-source data can be rapidly deciphered across more than 200 languages and utilized with information from more than 50 other data sources to maximize the effectiveness of Babel Street clients' decision making processes. Access to Intel 471 intelligence does not require a separate license for Babel Street customers.

With locations around the world, the Intel 471 team of intelligence operators and native speakers deeply understands the dark web criminal culture and gathers intel from underground forums, marketplaces and other major crime hubs.

"Intel 471's cybercrime intelligence is an integral offering for our clients when collected and analyzed with our vast collection of data sources," said Jeff Chapman, CEO of Babel Street. "They are a premier tool for mining underground data to help combat cybercrime, which is pertinent to most companies, especially those with computer networks."

Babel Street customers are able to leverage Intel 471 data within the platform to identify threats of hacks, cyber attacks and malware. Intel 471 data covers cybercriminal forum posts, instant messaging and other datasets. Intel 471 information reports and finished intelligence products are an additional cost.

"Combining Babel Street's multi-lingual real time data platform with the cybercrime intelligence capabilities of Intel 471 has proven to be an incredibly successful partnership and we are excited to see where it takes us in the future," said Mark Arena, CEO of Intel 471.

To learn more about Babel Street and its data partners, please visit www.babelstreet.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/babel-street/ .

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the world's data-to-knowledge platform. The technology enables clients to identify, organize and analyze data, regardless of its location or language. Babel Street products streamline the process of turning data into knowledge by automatically converting client selected data from over 200 languages to their native language. All publicly available or private data sources can be rapidly deciphered by Babel Street software and utilized to maximize the effectiveness of clients' decision-making processes. With the aid of Babel Street tools, analysts are able to easily filter this information to be used in an endless number of ways; everything from deriving large consumer and social trends to identifying threats to a public location or a singular person's life. The company provides organizations with the ability to activate relevant data and act on it faster than ever before. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in London, Canberra and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com .

About Intel 471

Intel 471 is the premier provider of cybercrime intelligence for leading intelligence, security and fraud teams. Our adversary intelligence is focused on infiltrating and maintaining access to closed sources where threat actors collaborate, communicate and plan cyber attacks. Our malware intelligence leverages our adversary intelligence and underground capabilities to provide timely data and context on malware and adversary infrastructure. Our pedigree is unmatched built on experience from operating in the intelligence services, military, law-enforcement and private companies across the globe. We protect your organization, products, assets and people. For more information: https://www.intel471.com .

