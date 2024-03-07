Following a Record-Breaking 2023, ROAR® Organic Secures $10 Million Investment from Factory LLC

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROAR® Organic, the rapidly growing beverage brand known for its deliciously functional hydration products is pleased to announce a new $10 million investment by Factory LLC. The funds signal a massive vote of confidence in the brand and its future, and further accelerates ROAR®'s position as an emerging leader in the functional beverage category. ROAR® ended 2023 as the #1 Flavored Non-Carbonated Water & Sports Drink brand in the Natural channel1 and one of the fastest growing brands in the Flavored Non-Carbonated Water and Sports & Rehydration Drink categories2 overall.

"I'm incredibly proud of the journey we're on", said Roly Nesi, Founder of ROAR® Organic. "Watching our brand grow and evolve has been nothing short of exhilarating. From our humble beginnings to becoming a leader in the functional beverage category, every milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team."

Commenting on the investment, Keith Caldwell, Partner at Factory LLC, expressed confidence in the brand and the significance of continued investment, stating, "From the moment we first encountered ROAR®, we knew there was something special here. Our continued investment reflects our unwavering belief in the team, their vision, and their ability to disrupt the beverage industry."

In its pursuit of expanded product availability, ROAR® is continuing to solidify its position as a category growth driver via strategic and influential partnerships with multiple DSD distributors in key markets, bolstering its distribution network and ensuring broader consumer accessibility nationwide.

From extending its "Official Hydration Partner" status with the popular Professional Pickleball Association pro tour to collaborating with influential figures on exciting new flavors, ROAR® continues to innovate and captivate consumers. Following the success of last year's Strawberry Lemonade launch and expansion into the Powder category, the brand launched its 6th ready-to-drink flavor earlier this year, Blackberry Lemonade, and its 4th ROAR® Plus Powder, Cherry Limeade, a creation with brand partner and Peloton Instructor, Jess Sims.

"2023 was a fantastic year for the brand, but we believe we're just getting started," said Bill Lange, CEO of ROAR® Organic. "Our on-trend product portfolio aligns with the shifting consumer preferences towards healthier, functional yet great tasting beverages— and we couldn't be more confident in our ability to continue to make significant impact."

With a relentless drive to redefine hydration and empower consumers to "Drink Out Loud", ROAR® Organic remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionize the beverage category.

ROAR® Organic beverages deliver Complete Hydration™ products with replenishing electrolytes packed into every bottle. In addition to hydration, ROAR® Organic also provides 100% of your daily value of vitamins C, B5, B6 and B12 and is an excellent source of antioxidants from vitamins A, C and E. With only 20 calories and 3g of sugar or less per 18 oz bottle, ROAR® Organic features the perfect combination of ingredients for success — electrolytes for faster hydration, antioxidants to protect against free radicals and B vitamins to help you get up and go. ROAR® is also non-GMO, keto friendly, and vegan. Untwist a cap and experience #CompleteHydration with ROAR®!

Factory is an experienced group of CPG investors and operators who collaborate with brand teams at our one-of-a- kind, purpose-built, 40,000 sq. ft. innovation and scale-up facility. We map out strategic directions and dig into the nitty-gritty, tapping into the proven skillsets of seasoned professionals in product development, supply chain, manufacturing, marketing, finance and management. We are built to ideate, innovate, drive value, deliver results and build brands. We are entrepreneurs with discipline, moving fast and moving smartly. We work most effectively with like-minded partners.

