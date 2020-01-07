Following a Successful Fall Semester, Outlier.org Announces Extended Pilot with the University of Pittsburgh for 2020

Unlike traditional online education programs, Outlier.org produces cinema-quality lectures that are taught by some of the brightest and most charismatic figures in academia, including professors from Yale, MIT, Columbia, and Cornell. For $400, about one-sixth the cost of a traditional college course, Outlier.org students enjoy a world-class learning experience that includes access to 1-on-1 tutoring, AI-proctored assessments, dynamically-generated problem sets, and cutting-edge, active learning techniques. In the pilot's first semester, students who completed an Outlier.org course achieved success at the same rate as students in comparable courses within traditional classrooms.

In 2020, Outlier.org will work closely with the University of Pittsburgh to expand its course selection beyond its acclaimed Calculus I and Introduction to Psychology classes to provide students with additional opportunities to complete introductory level college courses at a significantly lower cost.

"Our experience working with Outlier.org has already helped to further our mission of increasing access to higher education. It has also provided valuable insights into the needs and goals of students who are reaching out to receive education through online channels," said Ann E. Cudd, Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh. "We look forward to our continued work with Outlier.org in 2020."

"As a society, we have the tools to make an exceptional education available to everyone with the ability and drive to access it," said Aaron Rasmussen, the Founder and CEO of Outlier.org. "Our 2019 pilot with the University of Pittsburgh has proven that students around the country can achieve academic success at their own pace, from their own homes, and for a price that they can afford. We are incredibly excited to further our mission with new courses and a continued partnership in 2020."

At a time when millions of Americans are weighed down by trillions of dollars of student loan debt, it's imperative that creative solutions—including technological ones—are developed to provide young people with viable options for gaining a world-class education. Together, Outlier.org and the University of Pittsburgh are pioneering the future of online education with high-quality courses that give students the flexibility and affordability they need to complete their education and compete in the modern economy.

Created by the Co-Founder of MasterClass, Outlier.org offers the most beautiful, effective online courses in the world, available to anyone for an introductory price of $400. Learning from leading professors from universities like Yale, MIT, Columbia and Cornell, students earn transferable college credits for a fraction of the cost of standard tuition.

The University of Pittsburgh, founded in 1787, is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in the United States and today ranks among the top U.S. public universities. Through its exceptional research strength, top academic programs and relentless pursuit of its mission to leverage knowledge for society's gain, Pitt makes a difference in the lives of individuals, communities and the world.

