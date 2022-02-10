Following a Successful Launch Year SESH by XED Beverage Company Yields Significant Expansion for Year Two

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After gaining momentum as one of the fastest growing brands on the market in 2021, SESH , a better for you, ready-to-drink hard seltzer that crosses with cocktails and seltzers, expands with four new flavors in eight new states. In addition to SESH' current cocktails: Mojito, Gin & Tonic, Paloma and Moscow Mule, SESH' lineup will now include a Spicy Mango Margarita, Whiskey Soda, Whiskey Ginger and Mimosa beginning in March. All of SESH products will be distributed in 12 key states, expanding from four, with retailers including Kroger, Walmart, Winn Dixie, Total Wine, and many more beginning March 2022.

"Innovation is at the core of everything we do, and we always intended to build SESH beyond the initial four drinks," said XED Beverage co-founder Ezekiel Bronfman. "After establishing a strong following and demand around the first four flavors, we have heard our customers' requests to add new cocktails to our lineup. With the incredible velocity and rate of sale metrics we are seeing in our first four test markets, we are incredibly excited to expand this brand with some of the best retail partners in the country."

In addition to SESH's current distribution in Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Ohio, it will be expanding its footprint to include Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Tenneseee. SESH is also available nationally online at DrinkSesh.com .

The four new flavors were inspired by both co-founders Bronfman and Nate Medow's background and experience. The two best friends and former college roommates, conceived XED as the antidote to what the two young entrepreneurs identified as lacking in the alcohol industry. Bronfman, carrying on his family legacy of spirit giants, developed a refined taste for beverages early on and yearned for a beverage with authentic and robust flavors. Medow, a star athlete and Type 1 diabetic, sought for robust tasting cocktails without the sugar, carbohydrates or calories.

As homage to the 7&7s Bronfman grew up enjoying with his grandfather, XED adds a Whiskey Soda. Medow has always been a fan of the mimosa, but, as a diabetic, has never been able to have the sugar in orange juice. SESH's mimosa flavor is the first mimosa with zero sugar and just one carbohydrate but still without compromising on flavor. The Spicy Mango Margarita provides a mouthwatering mango juice profile and is layered with a distinct jalapeño spice along with a hint of reposado tequila, while the Whiskey Ginger tastes just how an Irish whiskey and ginger is expected to taste.

"SESH is committed to providing authentic and delicious tasting cocktails in a better for you format that more people can enjoy," said XED Beverage co-founder Nate Medow. "With our expanded offerings, SESH provides more options of typically high sugar choices for our consumers to make zero compromise while reducing their daily sugar intake. Based on our current sales data we anticipate that in 2022 we will remove over 400,000 lbs of sugar from RTD consumer's diets."

SESH is a hybrid between two of the fastest growing alcohol categories: RTD cocktails and hard seltzers – combining the robust flavor of cocktails with the better for you format of seltzers. The four new flavors will continue with the repertoire of SESH by only including all natural ingredients and zero sugar. SESH products and new flavors will be available for purchase online at DrinkSESH.com as well as at local retail stores like Kroger, Total Wine, Winn Dixie and Walmart beginning in March 2022.

SESH is a ready-to-drink beverage brand where cocktails meet seltzers and inspires to deliver a more authentic product aligning with consumer macro trends: health and wellness, premium, and purpose driven products. Each 6%-ABV can is a sugar-free and gluten-free version of a classic cocktail offering flavors: Gin & Tonic, Paloma, Moscow Mule and Mojito. SESH initiated business in 2021 as the first brand under the growing XED Beverages portfolio and backed by two years of research conducted by XED Beverages. SESH is available direct-to-consumer at drinksesh.com and at select retailers including Kroger, Winn Dixie, Walmart and Total Wine across 12 states in the country. For more information and to find where to purchase SESH, visit drinksesh.com and follow SESH on Instagram @ drinksesh .

