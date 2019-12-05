Following a Year of Unprecedented Growth and Expansion, Unite Us Moves Downtown to Brand New Digs

This rapid growth is in response to the demand for health and social care providers to find better solutions to address people's comprehensive needs. Unite Us' intuitive and seamless technology—coupled with team members working within communities to train and support partners—is changing the traditional care delivery model to one that holds providers accountable and targets outcomes. In this rapidly-changing industry, Unite Us is poised to provide the national infrastructure that will facilitate sustainable, systemic change.

The Unite Us team and culture are critical to the company's success. To that end, the new headquarters is bigger, brighter and has more space to foster collaboration and spark innovation.

"We focus not only on the expansion of our physical footprint but on our culture and how that transfers across the country—making sure everyone knows they are a part of the Unite Us family," says Kelly Binder, Chief of Staff at Unite Us. "Our spaces are designed to create an environment where our team feels creative, productive and comfortable. And since we launched our first network in New York City almost seven years ago, we're particularly proud that we've moved our team into this amazing location."

As the company gains momentum and advances towards its goal to have Unite Us-powered networks in all 50 states, the new headquarters is ready for Unite Us to double in size in New York City alone. In addition, Unite Us continues to expand in other states, including a recently opened second headquarters in Los Angeles, California.

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure referrals, track every person's total health journey, and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' dedicated team builds authentic, lasting partnerships to ensure their networks have a solid foundation, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This social infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale.

