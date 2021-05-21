Following a Year That Rocked the Industry, OMD USA Retains Number One Ranking, Drives Deeper into Digital

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2020 COMvergence Media Agencies Billings and Ranking Report published today, Omnicom Media Group Agency OMD again topped the list of the 29 US media agencies evaluated in the annual accounting. This marks the fourth consecutive number one ranking for OMD USA since the COMvergence published its first US billings report in 2017.

With billings of $9.49b, OMD holds an almost $800 million lead over its nearest competitor, outperforming the industry growth average in a year when every agency reported a YOY decrease - despite having a client roster that COMvergence had previously described as being disproportionately exposed to the market downturn caused by the pandemic.

The report shows the impact of OMD's doubling down on digital transformation in the face of accelerated shifts in consumer behavior, a strategy that pushed digital share of billings to 47%, giving OMD the highest digital spend of any Top 10 US media agency. In fact, OMD's digital billings exceed total billings of all but five of the 29 agencies included in the ranking.

The COMvergence ranking drops as OMD USA's YOY new business tally approaches $1 billion, with a list of wins that includes Georgia Pacific, the consolidated Clorox business, Noom, Soda Stream, Canva, Dr. Scholl's and The Home Depot.

Commenting on the report, OMD USA CEO John Osborn says, "We see this ranking as evidence that in a year of unprecedented challenges, OMD's modern media solutions delivered unprecedented results for our clients, enabling them to quickly map and adapt to every shift in consumer behavior, to protect and in many cases actually grow their business in the midst of a global economic crisis."

OMD Worldwide CEO Florian Adamski adds, "OMD USA's number one ranking – combined with the best-in-class leap in client confidence scores we've seen over the past year in the US and all of our markets - affirms that in 2020 OMD delivered performance that mattered, in the year it mattered most."

About OMD

OMD Worldwide is the world's largest media network with more than 13,000 people working in over 100 countries. Named Adweek's Global Media Agency of the Year in 2019 and 2020, OMD, an Omnicom Media Group agency, is currently ranked the world's most effective media agency network in the Effie Effectiveness Index.

Contact: Isabelle Gauvry

917-435-6457

[email protected]

SOURCE OMD USA