Following Acquisition, Outmatch Rebrands as Harver to Lead Digital Transformation in Volume Hiring Globally

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After acquiring Harver back in May, digital hiring solutions provider Outmatch rebrands to Harver and continues to develop the world's leading volume hiring solution for hourly and professional roles. The unified Harver platform will combine the capabilities of both Outmatch and Harver, creating one powerful solution purpose-built to solve the complex volume hiring challenges organizations are facing today.

"Outmatch's extensive science and product capabilities, combined with Harver's dedicated volume hiring solutions, have already proven to be a truly winning combination" said Jim Trimarco, Chief Revenue Officer of Harver. "We'll move forward under the Harver brand, and together we can now provide a full-service solution that helps organizations not only overcome the challenges they face today, but also thrive in the years to come."

Volume hiring presents a unique set of challenges that cannot be addressed through traditional hiring solutions. The pandemic has accentuated these problems, leading to shrinking talent pools and making the need for agile, digital hiring processes more apparent than ever. Organizations that do not adapt their recruitment processes to address these challenges will not be able to adequately compete on a global scale.

Under the Harver brand, the combined organization will continue to bring innovative solutions to the market that will revolutionize the way volume hiring is done. Harver's unique approach focuses on transforming the hiring process on four fundamental domains: matching, automation, candidate experience and business intelligence. This approach has proven to solve for the challenges attributed to volume hiring by drastically decreasing the time it takes to process candidates and offering them a fast, informative and engaging application experience at scale.

"The manual hiring process used by many organizations is slow-moving and causes candidates to slip through the cracks. At scale, this leads to major roadblocks that can stifle an organization's growth plans," said Oliver Staehelin, Chief Customer Officer of Harver. "With the streamlined hiring solution Harver provides, candidates have more control over their application and benefit from a more informative process, while TA leaders are freed up to make data-driven hiring decisions at scale."

Harver helps innovative global companies digitally transform their hiring processes and works with category leaders such as Sitel Group, Valvoline, McDonald's, Chili's, and more. To create a seamless integration and onboarding process, Harver has partnered with over 30 of the top ATS and HRIS providers, including SAP SuccessFactors, iCIMS, Workday and Oracle, to offer custom and technical integrations to an organization's existing systems.

The rebranding and launch of the new Harver brand comes after its May 2021 acquisition by Outmatch, backed by Rubicon Technology Partners and Camden Partners. Prior to joining forces with Harver, Outmatch had completed six acquisitions from 2017 to 2020.

After the completed acquisition and rebrand, Harver accounts for 250 employees spread across six global offices, with US headquarters in Dallas, TX, and EMEA headquarters in Amsterdam. In 2022 Harver will help 1,300 customers screen 25 million candidates across 39 countries.

About Harver

Harver is the market-leading volume hiring solution designed to help innovative companies around the world to hire better, faster, and in a fundamentally fair manner. Global organizations, including McDonald's, Booking.com, Valvoline, and Alorica use Harver to digitally transform their candidate selection process into an experience that recruiters, hiring managers, and candidates love. With offices in Amsterdam, Dallas, NYC, and London, Harver is disrupting the recruitment industry and providing companies with an intelligent way to evaluate and automate all aspects of candidate selection, while simultaneously fighting unconscious bias in the process. For more information on Harver, visit www.harver.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

