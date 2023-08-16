Following Addition of Renowned Litigator-Survivor Steven J. Kelly, Grant & Eisenhofer, Along with Jenner Law, Co-sponsoring 2023 State Crime Victims Resource Center Annual Recognition Event

Lawmaker-survivor C.T. Wilson to keynote auspicious September 23rd Annapolis gathering

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grant & Eisenhofer, the national law firm that recently significantly expanded its sexual abuse/survivors advocacy practice with the addition of renowned Maryland litigator-survivor Steven J. Kelly, along with Baltimore-based Jenner Law, is now co-sponsoring the 2023 Maryland Crime Victims Resource Center's (MCVRC) 41st annual statewide recognition event takes place Saturday, September 23rd, in Annapolis (Crowne Plaza). The event will feature a keynote address by the Hon. C.T. Wilson, a survivor of child sexual abuse and fearless leader of the successful fight for passage of the new Child Victims Act (CVA) of 2023; the landmark 'justice-for-survivors' law that takes effect October 1st.

Kurt Wolfgang, executive director of MCVRC, in announcing the co-sponsorship, and Mr. Kelly's role at the event, said, "We are honored and humbled to have these two outstanding firms, that often jointly represent crime victims, serve as our lead sponsors for this capstone occasion. They truly lead by example in all areas of practice, and working together have been a force truly capable of defending victim's rights and interests in civil, criminal and related proceedings, including child sex abuse, holistic, trauma-based representation throughout the criminal, civil and other proceedings." Mr. Wolfgang noted that Jenner Law, headed by Robert Jenner, and G&E collectively and creatively harness firm resources and know how to allow victim's voices to be heard to hold abusers and enablers fully accountable.

Regarding Mr. Kelly, Mr. Wolfgang said MCVRC's founders, Vince and Roberta Roper, practically adopted Steve when he was a 14-year-old survivor (his oldest sister had been raped and murdered, and the well-heeled suspect went free). "In the intervening 30 years, Steve has consistently supported MCVRC as a volunteer, employee, board member and cheerleader. I and am deeply grateful to consider him not only a friend, but an esteemed colleague," Mr. Wolfgang added.

"Jenner Law is thrilled to share the role of presenting sponsor with G&E in support of an absolutely indispensable, one-of-a-kind public interest law center, MCVRC, that serves with exceptional skill and deep compassion the citizens of our great state," said Mr. Jenner. "Particularly over the past year, from the state house in Annapolis to the courthouse in Baltimore County, and throughout Maryland, we've been successfully working together on legislation and litigation focused on obtaining justice for victims and survivors," he explained. "It is only fitting that on September 23rd we take the time to recognize MCVRC and all others focused on survivors."

Mr. Kelly, who will address the audience of fellow advocates, survivors, and legislators on behalf of G&E prior to the awards' presentations, stated, "All of us at Grant & Eisenhofer – literally from coast to coast – are so proud to be affiliated with Kurt – his fearless founder the remarkable Roberta Roper - and his entire team of talented attorneys and advocates who are among the unsung heroes fighting in the trenches for the rights of our state's most vulnerable citizens. Last year was special as MCVRC marked its 40th anniversary, and this year – as it enters its fifth decade of public service – what could be more fitting than honoring those who overcame what at times seemed like insurmountable adversity to see the CVA finally become law, led by Delegate C.T. Wilson who compassionately and skillfully guided the bill through his committee? His Lifetime Achievement Award, to be presented at the event, is so well deserved." He added, "We join Jenner Law in encouraging our peer law firms across the spectrum of practice throughout Maryland and our region, and businesses, organizations, and individuals throughout our communities, to join us in supporting the work of MCVRC. The extraordinary services they perform – on a budget that can best be described as 'modest' - on behalf of victims/survivors, benefit not just impacted individuals and families, but every aspect of our society."

Sponsorship opportunities, as well as tickets, for the event can be purchased through the organization's website.

Contacts:

Steven J. Kelly / [email protected]

Robert K. Jenner / [email protected]

M. Elizabeth "Beth" Graham / [email protected]

Sandra Sanna-Buckles / [email protected]

SOURCE Jenner Law; Grant & Eisenhofer