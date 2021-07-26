Following an Explosive Three Years of Growth, StriVectin to Launch at Sephora

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon three consecutive years of double-digit sales growth and expansion of its consumer base, StriVectin announces its launch into one of beauty's most sought-after retail environments, Sephora. On July 27, StriVectin will make its debut on Sephora.com. In August, the brand will roll out in-store at Sephora at Kohls locations, as well as in Canada on Sephora.ca. The Sephora at Kohls concept is expected to have a presence in 29 states by year end, with stores in Los Angeles, New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Minneapolis, Ohio and Wisconsin.



The in-store line-up will feature a curated assortment of the brand's top-selling hero products, such as TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus, SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate, Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum, as well as new Fall innovation including Advanced Retinol Nightly Renewal Moisturizer and Super-B Barrier Strengthening Oil. In addition, the Sephora-exclusive "Gamechangers" kit will feature special sizes of cult-favorite SD Advanced Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate and the #1 selling cream for the neck and décolleté, TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus.



"Sephora is a premier destination for skin-savvy shoppers, and we are thrilled to partner with such a respected retailer to bring StriVectin to an expanded audience in the U.S. and Canada," said Jennifer Trevethan, StriVectin SVP, Sales & Education North America. "Sephora's ongoing support of cutting-edge, results-driven brands and its commitment to offering skincare for every age makes it an incredible fit for StriVectin." Known for its strong embrace of multi-generational beauty—including that of 77 year-old spokesperson, Lauren Hutton—and on the heels of its "Generation Skincare" campaign, the brand's position dovetails elegantly with Sephora's "skincare for every age" platform.

Continuing its longtime strategy of ensuring availability "wherever and whenever the prestige skincare consumer wants to shop," the brand has pursued Sephora and Kohls' highly engaged, savvy skincare shoppers of all ages. Trevethan adds, "we look forward to growing together and amplifying our 'Skin-barrier first', 'All Science, No Spin' brand ethos through these coveted platforms."



The Sephora consumer's knowledge of skincare ingredients also aligns with StriVectin's innovation-focused formulas, all enhanced by the brand's patented form of Niacin, NIA-114™, which supercharges the performance of other clinically-proven ingredients such as retinol, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, AHAs and peptides. "We know the Sephora shopper is extremely savvy and knowledgeable about skincare, so we will be bringing even more robust education to the on-shelf and online shopping experience," says Trevethan.



In other retail news, the brand continues to expand its UK footprint, which has grown over the last year with Harrods.com and H Beauty in late 2020, and Boots in April 2021. StriVectin will also partner with beauty authority Allure to have a presence in the Allure Store in New York City in July 2021, where it expects to encounter some of the most informed and beauty-obsessed shoppers.



About StriVectin®: StriVectin, the #1 independent prestige skin care company in the U.S., empowers women to outsmart aging with our disruptive science and targeted solutions for aging and changing skin. Backed by over 35 years of clinical research, our proprietary NIA-114 Technology™ is clinically proven to strengthen the skin barrier and supercharge the efficacy of other performance ingredients to visibly transform skin. The results are real, visible and validated with independent clinical studies on every formula – including the groundbreaking SD Advanced™ Intensive Concentrate for Wrinkles & Stretch Marks and the #1 selling cream in the U.S. exclusively for the neck and décolleté*, TL Advanced™. Cruelty Free, Paraben Free and Suitable for All Skin Types, StriVectin products are sold through department stores and specialty retailers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company maintains corporate offices in New York, NY. For more information, visit strivectin.com.



*Source: The NPD Group, Inc. / U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Department/Specialty, Skincare Product Dollar Sales, Neck/Décolleté Exclusive Cream. Excludes hybrid face/neck products. Jan 2017–Sep 2020 Combined



