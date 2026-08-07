Following FBI and EPA warnings, Invicti offers complimentary AppSec support to U.S. water utilities

Qualifying water utilities can receive three months of complimentary access to the Invicti AppSec Platform to help identify and address risks across web applications and APIs.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent FBI and EPA warnings about cyberattacks on internet-connected operational technology at U.S. water utilities underscore a broader risk: adversaries systematically hunt for any internet-facing asset an operator has not fully secured. A successful compromise can disrupt essential services, expose sensitive operational data, and force already-stretched teams into costly emergency response. Web applications, administrative consoles, and APIs used for monitoring, management, and integration are part of that attack surface and should not be overlooked.

To help water utilities strengthen this layer of their defenses, Invicti is offering qualifying organizations three months of complimentary access to its application security platform. Invicti helps public-sector and critical-infrastructure organizations uncover web applications and APIs (including unknown internet-facing assets) and focus scarce resources on confirmed exploitable vulnerabilities.

"Defense in depth cannot stop at the network perimeter," said Priyank Savla, VP at Invicti. "Web applications and APIs are an attack path that critical-infrastructure operators cannot afford to ignore. They deserve the same continuous attention as the infrastructure behind them, because you cannot defend what you cannot see."

When a qualifying organization engages with Invicti, the team will help it:

Discover and inventory web applications and APIs, including previously unknown internet-facing assets.

Scan the application and API attack surface for security weaknesses.

Confirm which vulnerabilities are exploitable and prioritize the risks that require action.

Reduce time spent chasing false positives when teams need to respond quickly.

Receive guidance and support throughout the three-month engagement.

"Our goal is to help water utilities get a clearer picture of their web application and API exposure without adding more noise to already-demanding response efforts," Priyank Savla added. "We want teams to know what is exposed, understand which issues are real, and have practical support as they work to reduce risk."

Complimentary support for U.S. water utilities

Invicti is offering qualifying U.S. water utilities three months of complimentary access to the Invicti platform. The program includes guided onboarding and support from an Invicti engineer to help each team scope, configure, and test its web applications and APIs, then interpret and act on the results.

Eligibility is limited to qualifying organizations. Water utility operators can contact Invicti to request access and confirm whether they qualify.

About Invicti

Delivering the industry's most accurate application security platform, Invicti Security has been transforming the way web applications are secured for nearly 20 years. Recognized as a leader in Application Security Testing and a DAST Innovator by Latio, Invicti enables organizations to continuously scan and secure their web apps and APIs with the rigor of runtime testing and the speed of constant innovation. Based in Austin, Texas, Invicti serves more than 4,000 organizations worldwide. To learn more, visit Invicti.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Invicti Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Invicti Security