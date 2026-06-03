Invicti introduces all-in-one application security platform

Find, prioritize, and fix real risks fast

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security, industry leader in proof-based application security solutions for DevSecOps teams, today announced the launch of Invicti AppSec Core, an all-in-one application security platform. It is designed to cut through scanner noise and keep AppSec teams focused on real, exploitable runtime risks throughout the software development lifecycle (SDLC). Built for lean security teams, AppSec Core delivers unified visibility and control with all the essential tools needed to secure web and API applications, from code to cloud to runtime.

AppSec Core addresses the key security challenges organizations face today:

Overwhelming volumes of alerts from siloed scanners that obscure real, exploitable risks

Overloaded security teams struggling to prioritize the most dangerous runtime risks and deliver actionable evidence for developer remediation

The need to accelerate AppSec maturity during CISO transitions, mergers and acquisitions, and ahead of regulatory audits

Register here for an exclusive look at Invicti AppSec Core, our new AI-powered AppSec platform for growing teams.

All the essential AppSec tools in a single platform

Built on Invicti's ASPM (formerly Kondukto) and the industry's best DAST, AppSec Core extends Invicti's focus on alert accuracy and delivering actionable insights. It incorporates Invicti's DNA for reducing noise across six additional security areas, including SAST, SCA, SBOM, container, secrets, and IaC.

API and web app discovery: Identify and document shadow APIs and web applications

Proof-based DAST and API scanning: Validates vulnerabilities that are truly exploitable in production

SAST, SCA, container security, and IaC: Pinpoints vulnerable code and risky dependencies across environments

Automated SBOM generation: Continuously tracks application components for compliance and supply chain security

Secrets detection: Identifies exposed credentials and tokens across code, artifacts, and runtime environments

Intelligent correlation and deduplication: Eliminates duplicate findings and speeds remediation by correlating verified DAST to SAST findings

DAST to SAST Correlation: Maps runtime issues directly to code and originating developer for faster fixes

With built-in integrations for CI/CD pipelines, issue tracking, notifications, and developer security training platforms, AppSec Core minimizes setup effort and reduces ongoing maintenance.

Keep teams laser-focused on real runtime risk

Invicti AppSec Core brings runtime intelligence into every stage of the CI/CD pipeline. It consolidates findings into a single view and applies reachability, exploitability, and business context to prioritize the issues that truly matter.

Then, the industry's best proof-based DAST identifies and verifies the remaining risks that static analysis miss or can't catch. By combining static inside-out runtime context with dynamic outside-in runtime evidence, Invicti delivers continuous security assurance across the SDLC.

"Security teams shouldn't have to sift through thousands of theoretical vulnerabilities or stitch together findings from multiple vendors," said Neil Roseman, CEO of Invicti. "Invicti AppSec Core proves which vulnerabilities are exploitable in running applications, pinpoints exactly where to fix them in code, turning AppSec into a driver of secure, high-velocity development."

Enterprise-grade AppSec without the complexity

Invicti AppSec Core delivers fast time to value with simple onboarding, automated workflows, and seamless CI/CD and ticketing integrations. Teams can get started in minutes—just connect code repositories and define target applications and APIs, and AppSec Core handles the rest.

Available immediately as a cloud-hosted SaaS platform, Invicti AppSec Core provides enterprise-grade application security with proof-based validation and centralized management.

For more information, register here for the introduction webinar, request a demo at Invicti.com, or contact [email protected].

About Invicti

Delivering the industry's most accurate application security platform, Invicti Security has been transforming the way web applications are secured for nearly 20 years. Recognized as a leader in Application Security Testing and a DAST Innovator by Latio, Invicti enables organizations to continuously scan and secure their web apps and APIs with the rigor of runtime testing and the speed of constant innovation. Based in Austin, Texas, Invicti serves more than 4,000 organizations worldwide. To learn more, visit Invicti.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Priyank Savla

[email protected]

Invicti Security

SOURCE Invicti Security