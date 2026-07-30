Invicti Launches Agentic Pentest to Transform Modern Penetration Testing

The first capability in Invicti's agentic offensive security offering, combining autonomous AI and proof-based DAST for fast, cost-effective, validated penetration tests

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security, a leader in web application and API security, today announced Invicti Agentic Pentest, a new approach to penetration testing that combines autonomous AI reasoning with Invicti's industry-leading proof-based Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST). Built on more than 20 years of application security expertise, Invicti autonomously discovers, validates, and reports exploitable vulnerabilities, enabling organizations to conduct deeper security testing without the delays, costs, and scalability limitations of traditional manual penetration testing.

Modern development teams release new code daily, while traditional penetration tests remain expensive, manual, and point-in-time. AI-only approaches improve automation but often incur significant compute costs by applying frontier models across every stage of testing. Invicti addresses both challenges by combining autonomous AI with proof-based DAST.

"The future of application security isn't about using more AI. It's about using AI more intelligently," said Neil Roseman, CEO of Invicti Security. "Many emerging solutions rely on large AI models throughout the entire penetration testing process. We believe there's a better way. Hybrid agentic pentesting combines autonomous AI reasoning with Invicti's proven proof-based DAST technology, applying each where it delivers the greatest value. That architecture enables faster, more cost-effective penetration testing while maintaining the deterministic validation enterprise security teams require."

Hybrid agentic pentesting: the right balance

The hybrid approach combines the strengths of autonomous AI with deterministic security testing. Specialized AI agents reason about application behavior, identify attack paths, and adapt testing strategies in real time, while Invicti's proof-based DAST engine applies a vast library of fast, reliable deterministic heuristics that are blended into a single report. Rather than relying on frontier AI models for every stage of testing, Invicti uses autonomous reasoning selectively, while relying on Invicti's proven DAST engine for simpler, established vulnerabilities.

This hybrid architecture delivers the depth of agentic AI testing faster, with lower total cost, and with high-confidence findings that developers can immediately reproduce and remediate.

Discovering vulnerabilities traditional scanners miss

Invicti Agentic Pentest implements a proprietary reconnaissance engine; it maps an application's attack surface, analyzes authentication flows, and builds a contextual understanding of application behavior before generating customized attack plans. When source code is available, Invicti incorporates code-level context to create tailored attack payloads while continuing to validate every confirmed finding from an external attacker's perspective.

Then, Invicti orchestrates specialized AI agents that operate in parallel across multiple vulnerability classes, including SQL injection, remote code execution, cross-site scripting, server-side request forgery, XML external entity injection, insecure deserialization, path traversal, NoSQL injection, and other attack techniques. An app-specific agent then synthesizes reconnaissance and assessment findings into a holistic attack strategy that mirrors experienced pentesters, including multi-stage attacks.

During early-access deployments, Invicti Agentic Pentest identified complex attack paths and business logic vulnerabilities that traditional automated scanning alone would not have uncovered. By reasoning over proof-based DAST findings and adapting its testing strategy in real time, Invicti uncovered exploitable conditions while validating every reported vulnerability with concrete evidence.

"We were impressed by what Invicti uncovered beyond traditional scanning. It connected findings, reasoned through the application, and identified attack paths our existing tools hadn't exposed. More importantly, their finds came with evidence our team quickly validated and fixed."

Security leader at SaaS technology company and participant in Invicti's Early Access Program

Built for enterprise application security teams

Invicti Agentic Pentest integrates with existing application security workflows, enabling organizations to replace or augment manual penetration testing with autonomous assessments that fit naturally into modern software development.

Each assessment includes:

Autonomous reconnaissance and adaptive attack planning

Specialized AI agents targeting distinct vulnerability classes

Validated findings with proof of exploitability

Human-readable penetration testing reports with executive and technical summaries

Detailed reproduction steps, payloads, and remediation guidance

Enterprise controls including scope enforcement, rate limiting, role-based access, and isolated execution environments

As the first capability released under Invicti's agentic offensive security approach, Agentic Pentest helps organizations accelerate remediation, reduce manual testing costs, expand security coverage, and validate the security of rapidly changing web and API applications. By combining intelligent exploration with deterministic validation, organizations gain faster assessments and a more efficient path to enterprise-scale penetration testing than approaches that rely exclusively on frontier AI models.

Availability

Agentic Pentest is part of the Invicti platform. Organizations can request a demonstration or learn more by visiting www.invicti.com/pentest.

About Invicti

Delivering the industry's most accurate application security platform, Invicti Security has been transforming the way web applications are secured for nearly 20 years. Recognized as a leader in Application Security Testing and a DAST Innovator by Latio, Invicti enables organizations to continuously scan and secure their web apps and APIs with the rigor of runtime testing and the speed of constant innovation. Based in Austin, Texas, Invicti serves more than 4,000 organizations worldwide. To learn more, visit Invicti.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Invicti Security