Following HBTC, Huobi Global to launch the H-token series on Ethereum

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global announces today the H-token series - a suite of assets that are issued on Ethereum and backed by cryptocurrencies from other blockchains to bring more digital assets to the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem.

Simple Facts of H-Token Series

In February 2020, Huobi Global launched HBTC, an Ethereum-based token that can be 1:1 exchanged for BTC. A design like HBTC, which aims to be the bridge between the centralized and decentralized finance, ensures that users do not lose the value of BTC while enjoying the flexibility of Ethereum.

Today, approximately 5,000 HBTC has been minted, and these tokens enable users to seamlessly access decentralized protocols such as Uniswap, Curve, Balancer, Nest, and ForTube. In the near future, HBTC will also be used as DAI collateral on MakerDAO. HBTC's growing use cases prove that its value has been recognized by the market.

At today's launch, Huobi Global will provide three H-tokens, including DOT, LTC, and BCH. The combined market cap of these assets has approximated $1.1 billion and they are welcomed by crypto enthusiasts around the world.

The issuance of the H-series assets will allow more users in the crypto world to benefit from DeFi, accelerate the development of the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem, and promote the growth of Ethereum-based assets. As a bridge between centralization and decentralization, Huobi aims to make assets freer and allow hundreds of millions of people around the world to truly benefit from the development of DeFi.

"Huobi, as a bridge between the centralized and decentralized world, aims to liberate the wealth of the world. We hope to grow together with the Ethereum community, empower community projects, and actively embrace an open ecosystem," said Huobi CIO and head of Huobi DeFi Labs Sharlyn Wu. "Huobi's mission in DeFi is to provide the community with more high-quality assets, to make DeFi more inclusive, to make the global financial system better, and to realize the vision of enabling hundreds of millions of people around the world to truly benefit from the development of DeFi." Huobi DeFi Labs is an incubator backed by Huobi to support the DeFi ecosystem.

