FOLLOWING HIS CALL FOR GREATER ASIAN REPRESENTATION IN HOLLYWOOD, SIMU LIU TO CO-CHAIR THE 2026 UNFORGETTABLE AWARDS WITH FALA CHEN

Unforgettable Awards, the entertainment industry's premier celebration of API excellence is set for March 7, 2026, at the Fairmont Century Plaza

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Presented by GoldenTV and Character Media, the Unforgettable Awards, often considered "the Oscars for the API community," honors artists, visionaries, and leaders who have made significant contributions to film, television, music, and culture.

Now entering its 23rd year, the prestigious Awards show will take place on March 7th, 2026, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, officially joining Hollywood's broader awards season and solidifying its place among the year's premier red-carpet events.

Simu Liu and Fala Chan / Unforgettable Awards (photo credit: Steven Lim)

The industry's longest-running celebration of Asian Pacific Islander achievement in entertainment will feature live performances, tributes, and award presentations recognizing pioneers and trailblazers across entertainment, fashion, and culture.

Simu Liu and Fala Chen will serve as Co-Chairs of the 2026 Unforgettable Awards. The two stars, who worked together on Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, reunite to help lead the entertainment industry's premier celebration of API excellence.

Their connection to Unforgettable runs deep. In 2021, Chen presented Liu with the Breakout in Film Award, marking one of the night's most memorable moments.

"Working with Fala on Shang-Chi was such a formative experience," said Simu Liu. "I have always admired her artistry and grace, and I am thrilled to be co-chairing Unforgettable together this year. Representation is not just about being seen; it is about belonging, and I am honored to celebrate that with her."

"It is truly special to come full circle," said Fala Chen. "I still remember handing Simu his award at Unforgettable in 2021, and now we are co-chairing this incredible celebration together. The show has always been about recognizing how far we have come and how much further we can go as a community."

As Co-Chairs, Liu and Chen will oversee the Selection Committee responsible for reviewing and voting on this year's nominees. The duo will also deliver a keynote address during the awards dinner, joining an esteemed roster of past Co-Chairs that includes Daniel Dae Kim, Destin Daniel Cretton, Adele Lim, and Lisa Ling.

"Simu's call for greater Asian representation in Hollywood underscores exactly why Unforgettable remains so essential and why building an environment where everyone feels seen, supported, and fully included must be the standard," said Takashi Cheng, CEO of GoldenTV. "He and Fala bring the kind of leadership, talent, and visibility our industry needs more of. Together, they embody the excellence we're proud to elevate, and we're honored to have them help guide this year's celebration."

About the Unforgettable Awards Founded in 2002, the Unforgettable Awards is an annual black-tie event honoring Asian Pacific Islander luminaries in entertainment, arts, and culture. The show unites hundreds of industry leaders and artists each year in celebration of creativity, representation, and community.

About GoldenTV GoldenTV is a Los Angeles–based cable and streaming platform and a premier destination for bold, global storytelling through an API lens. Home to the Unforgettable Awards and a slate of original series, films, and specials, GoldenTV champions authentic voices and celebrates the depth, diversity, and impact of the Asian diaspora across entertainment and culture.

About Character Media Character Media has been the premier platform celebrating Asian Pacific Islander entertainment and culture for more than two decades. Through its print and digital magazine, as well as its signature live events, Character Media continues to amplify diverse voices across Hollywood and beyond.

For more information on the 2026 Unforgettable Awards, please visit: https://unforgettablegala.com/

