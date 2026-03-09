Following is a statement from West Point Investment Corporation, Hapuna Realty, LLC, Kevin J. Hayes, Sr., and Tomoko Matsumoto in the matter of Hayes, et al. v. Ohtani, et al, Case No. 1-CCV-25-0001330

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After further discussions between the parties, we recognize there was a misunderstanding of what transpired during the development of this project, and we are therefore withdrawing our lawsuit. The misunderstanding was of a business nature that is not uncommon in complex real estate ventures, and all parties have reconciled. The parties are enthused to move forward in a positive and mutually beneficial manner. We are proud of our contributions to the development of this world class project and look forward to its completion.

