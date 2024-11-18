Following Landmark U.S. Election, California Latino Leaders Pursue Deeper Policy and Economic Ties with Mexico through California-Mexico Initiative

The delegation engaged with top Mexican officials to forge economic, environmental, and cultural partnerships for Latino communities across borders

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the days following a pivotal U.S. election, a delegation of California Latino leaders, including Senator Sasha Renee Perez, Assemblymembers Juan Carrillo, Eduardo Garcia, and Jose Luis Solache, traveled to Mexico from November 11 to 15 to launch the California-Mexico Initiative. This initiative fosters a robust, cross-border partnership promoting shared prosperity, environmental health, and cultural preservation for Latino communities in both California and Mexico.

"Our delegation's high-level conversations are shaping a focused legislative strategy to strengthen California's economic, social, and cultural ties with Mexico," said Assemblymember Juan Carrillo, Vice Chair of the California Legislative Caucus. "I stand with my colleagues in the legislature, united by a shared vision to advance policies that promote deeper bilateral integration, keep families together, foster economic collaboration, and solidify the enduring socio-cultural bond between California and Mexico."

During the tour, the delegation held meetings with top Mexican officials, including Coordinator of Advisors to President Claudia Sheinbaum, Jesus Ramirez, and Secretary of Economy Marcelo Ebrard. Discussions focused on key issues for migrant communities and potential economic opportunities. The California-Mexico Initiative envisions a future where Latino leaders champion efforts promoting economic opportunity, cultural unity, and environmental resilience.

Ebrard, former Secretary of Foreign Relations and incoming lead for USMCA negotiations (formerly NAFTA), emphasized the vital importance of collaboration in a globally competitive market. He stated, "If we act as adversaries, neither of us will thrive. Cooperation, not rivalry, is the path forward."

The tour was led by Tzunu Strategies, co-sponsored by organizations advocating for Latino and Indigenous communities in both nations, including the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF), AltaMed, the Latino Media Collaborative (LMC), and Entravision. Other organizations include Comité Cívico del Valle, Vision y Compromiso, Los Angeles Worker Center Network, and various other state organizations. Together, they are committed to advancing the economic well-being and rights of Latino communities throughout the U.S. and Mexico.

"This visit reinforces the deep bonds between California and Mexico," said Arturo Carmona, CEO of Tzunu Strategies. "By building bridges across borders, we're not only creating opportunities for Latino communities today but also laying the groundwork for shared prosperity in the years to come."

