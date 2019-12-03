Following Participation at 'Milipol Paris': WiSpear Expects a Dramatic Growth, Doubling its Revenues in 2020

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WiSpear, a global leader of end-to-end intelligence solutions for intelligence agencies, announced that it expects a dramatic growth in 2020 - doubling its revenues - after a successful participation at 'Milipol Paris', the leading event dedicated to homeland security and safety, held November 19-22, 2019 in Paris.

The main reasons for the expected growth are the launch of a new line of products, new clients, and successful collaborations with third-party bodies which began at 'Milipol Paris;'.

'Milipol Paris', one of the largest conferences discussing homeland security safety, welcomed more than 30,000 visitors from about 115 countries, and hosted more than 170 official delegations. The conference is a joint effort organized by the French Ministry of Homeland Security, in partnership with several other governmental bodies (such as the French National Police, Civil Defense Service, the French Customs Office, the French Municipality Police and the Interpol).

WiSpear was proud to participate alongside 1,100 exhibitors, all of which represented world-renowned companies like BMW, Airbus, Verint and others.

About WiSpear

WiSpear, a Cypriot company, provides end-to-end intelligence solutions for intelligence agencies based on its Wi-Fi capabilities integrating 3rd party products. These solutions help governments around the world to fight crime and terror using cutting edge technology to identify and prevent criminal activities.

