Following Recent $325 Million Fund IV Closing, Camber Creek Raises over $100 million for Opportunity Fund I for Investment in Real Estate Technology

Camber Creek Raised more than $425 Million in New Capital Over the Past Year and Expanded Its Strategic LP Network to Over 300 of the Leading Global Real Estate Groups, Building on the Firm's Ability to Identify Category-Defining Companies And Drive Investor Returns

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camber Creek, a global financial platform focused on driving innovation in the real estate industry, announced that it exceeded its target for Opportunity Fund I with capital commitments of over $100 million. In 2022, Camber Creek closed its fourth core venture fund, which it oversubscribed with $325 million in capital commitments. The Opportunity Fund, whose Limited Partners include existing and new institutional and strategic investors, gives the firm an opportunity to retain its pro rata on earlier investments as well as invest in opportunities unique to the current market environment.

Camber Creek now has over 300 strategic Limited Partners representing leading global real estate owners, operators, and service providers. Camber Creek invests in leading proptech companies, including Arcadia, Bilt Rewards, Curbio, Flex, HappyCo, Measurbl, Notarize, and VTS.

"The current market environment is providing some exciting investment opportunities at attractive valuations," said Jake Fingert, a Partner at Camber Creek. "Our exceptional brand with founders, strong track record in the proptech space, focus on adding value, and deep pipeline put us in a position to capitalize for our investors on today's market."

Over the past year, Camber Creek has had several successful exits for its Limited Partners, including selling TaskEasy to WorkWave and Building Engines to JLL.

"We are tremendously grateful for the continued support from our current and new Limited Partners," said Jeffrey Berman, a Partner at Camber Creek. "Our 300-plus strategic Limited Partners give us an incredible market advantage. The capital from Fund IV and our Opportunity Fund puts us in a strong position to identify and invest in leading companies at a time when technology adoption is accelerating in our industry."

"From the beginning," said Kiran Bhatraju, founder and CEO of portfolio company Arcadia, "Camber Creek worked to build the relationship, opening their network to us before they invested. As we worked to expand our reach with real estate owners, we knew they would be great partners. They know real estate intimately and can strategically make connections between their portfolio companies and the industry."

About Camber Creek

Founded in 2011, Camber Creek is a global financial platform focused on driving innovation in the real estate industry. The firm invests in and scales compelling technology companies that are transforming the real estate industry. Over the past 12 years, Camber Creek established itself as the premier real estate technology venture firm by consistently delivering industry-leading returns to investors, driving value for its portfolio of start-ups, and generating successful company exits. Today, Camber Creek has nearly $1 billion in assets under management with offices in Washington D.C., New York, and Miami.

