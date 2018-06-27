Following Recent Surge to #4 Rental Car Brand in America, Sixt Opens Major New Location at Denver International Airport

Sixt is proud to announce that it is officially now open for business at Denver International Airport. This opening marks Sixt USA's 5th grand opening this year.

"Denver is an elite U.S airport., a key hub that enables us to expand our growing U.S. network. We're now able to connect savvy travelers to our operations on both coasts, as well as offering Sixt to tourists looking to enjoy a region renowned as much for its natural beauty as it is for a fresh and unique urban experience. We'll work tirelessly to earn the loyalty of a new group of fans exploring The Mile-High City, fans who'll learn that enjoying a day trip around the majestic Rockies, and visiting Greater Denver's numerous local attractions, is greatly enhanced when you have a premium vehicle and our world-class customer service at your back," said Daniel Florence, COO of Sixt North America. "We're grateful to the Denver Airport team for their support in this new adventure and encourage everyone to give us try. You'll never want to rent from anyone else."

In 2018 alone, Sixt has opened a new location at the San Antonio International Airport, moved into an upgraded facility at the Tampa International Airport, and opened a new location at the Fort Myers International Airport. Last year, Sixt unveiled a newly-expanded offering at its flagship space in the Miami International Airport and at its Seattle-Tacoma International Airport location, launched a new location at the San Diego International Airport, and moved into its new North American corporate headquarters in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. The company has grown to over 750 employees, and serves more than 53 rental locations located in California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Washington, Texas, Connecticut, New Jersey, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, and Massachusetts.

To learn more, read Auto Rental News' "Is America Ready for Sixt?" and Forbes' "The Biggest Car Rental Firm You've Never Heard Of".

About Sixt:

Sixt SE has its registered headquarters in Pullach near Munich and is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services for business and corporate customers as well as private travelers. With representations in over 100 countries worldwide Sixt is continually expanding its presence. The Company's strengths the high proportion of premium cars in the vehicle fleet, its employees' consistent service orientation and a good price-performance ratio. Taken together these strengths have given Company an excellent market position. Sixt was founded in 1912 and maintains alliances with renowned brands in the hotel industry, well-known airlines and numerous prominent service providers in the tourism sector. The Sixt Group generates revenues of EUR 2.6 billion (2017). http://about.sixt.com/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/following-recent-surge-to-4-rental-car-brand-in-america-sixt-opens-major-new-location-at-denver-international-airport-300673332.html

SOURCE Sixt Rent-a-Car

Related Links

http://about.sixt.com

