Following Record Platform Growth Rates, LatinLive Opens Second Round of Funding

"We proudly serve the U.S. Latino market, which is the equivalent of the seventh largest GDP in the world today," said Eric Osuna, Founder, and CEO of LatinLive. "We partner with community curators to bring relevant lifestyle and event information to regional audiences across the U.S., inspiring us to seek out angel funding for taking our platform to the next level."

LatinLive works directly with companies looking to target Latino audiences. Powered by AI that enables users to experience hyper-targeted user-generated content based on preferences and location, LatinLive supplements influencer marketing and advertising programs to help brands and businesses reach the fast-growing Latino consumer demographic.

"Our first round of funding gave us the resources to execute LatinLive's first phase, including building out and scaling the core foundation of the platform," said Osuna. "It's now time to scale up our efforts and expand our user base to additional regional markets, which we will do through our newly announced second round of funding to be announced soon."

Board member Arnoldo Avalos stated, "LatineLive is strategically positioned to benefit from the shifting of $70 billion dollars in traditional advertising revenue in the U.S. to mobile advertising."

LatinLive's current objective is to provide a tangible return on investment via a mobile and digital mix that includes influencer marketing, blogger curation, shopper marketing, artist endorsement, ticket sale conversions, social media executions, engagement, native advertising, and production.

About LatinLive:

Founded by Eric Osuna, a leader in the Latino media tech space with more than 20-years of experience working in the Latino broadcasting industry, LatinLive strives to serve the growing American Latino segment through a variety of media and digital verticals. Thus far, the company has partnered with a number of leading entertainment and lifestyle companies to promote more than 3,000 concerts across 50 cities. Notable clients include: Live Nation Entertainment, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Inc. (CMN), AEG Presents, The Nederlander Organization, Marquez Brothers Entertainment, Inc., MetroPCS Wireless, Inc., Macy's Group, Inc., Ford Motor Company, Ticketmaster, StubHub, and Ticketón.

