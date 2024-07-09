Following Renovation, the Yale Peabody Museum's Mineralogy Galleries Reopen with Selections from One of the World's Most Important Private Mineral Collections

Stunning space displays more than 170 specimens, some the largest of their kind

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yale Peabody Museum officially reopened its halls of Minerals, Earth, and Space to the public today, showcasing one of the world's foremost collections of minerals. More than 170 specimens—some of them the largest and rarest of their kind—are now on view in the stunning and newly renovated galleries.

At the heart of these spaces is the hallmark gallery, David Friend Hall. Made possible by the generosity of Yale alumnus David Friend '69, the Hall became one of the Peabody's most popular attractions when it first opened in 2016. David Friend Hall draws on some of the most significant private mineral collections in the United States. A 436-pound stibnite specimen donated by Robert Lavinsky, presented in a "frozen fireworks display," greets visitors as they enter the Hall. Once inside, visitors immediately view a giant 1,900-lb quartz crystal from Namibia.

"Since we reopened in March, I've heard enormous anticipation from visitors about our gem and mineral collection. The wait is finally over. David Friend Hall and the surrounding galleries exhibit some of the rarest and most extraordinary specimens in the world. This hall inspired us rethink the entire museum when it first opened years ago. Now, with new exhibits and features, it looks more stunning than ever," said David Skelly, Director of the Yale Peabody Museum.

"I envisioned a mineral gallery for Yale designed to inspire rather than lecture. So, we chose specimens that are jaw-droppingly beautiful, the room is subtly lit so that the specimens themselves shine, and there is a minimum of descriptive labelling. I want visitors to leave this hall overwhelmed by the beauty of what they have seen and anxious to go home and learn more, or even start collecting minerals themselves," philanthropist David Friend said.

The 2016 opening of David Friend Hall demonstrated what a contemporary museum experience could be, inspiring the re-envisioning of the entire Peabody Museum, which just completed a top-to-bottom renovation and expansion.

Following its renovation, the upgraded David Friend Hall is a showplace for the collection and can seat 125 people for events and talks. The gallery integrates both free-standing, large-scale minerals with small-scale specimens in dynamic visual displays that are designed to rotate often. Customized cases and new, state-of-the art LED lighting, showcase the uniqueness of each specimen and its natural—often otherworldly—beauty.

The Peabody houses one of the nation's oldest collections of gems and minerals and the oldest meteorite collection in North America, approaching 100,000 mineral specimens and over 3,000 meteorites. Among the many donors and lenders who contributed to the project, the Yampol Family and The Mineral Trust loaned over 200 specimens to the Museum, representing a part of one of the best private collections in the world. A highlight of their contribution is "The Rocket," the largest elbaite specimen recovered from a legendary Brazilian mine.

