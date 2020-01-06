Following Skadden Arps' Criticism of Sharpton Call for Diversity at Top Law Firms, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Responds

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates' response to Reverend Al Sharpton's recent call for top law firms, including Skadden, to increase diversity and inclusion efforts, CPBD Campaign Manager Chris Coffey has released the following statement:

"It's not shocking in the least that the same firm responsible for suppressing the voices of those advocating for basic human rights in Ukraine would now shift its focus towards slinging mud at a 5,000-member grassroots organization seeking to improve diversity in the historically white and male Delaware court system. We spent over $1 million advocating for diversity in Delaware last year. What have they done?

Instead of addressing the fact that out of 72 lawyers in Delaware, Skadden has barely a handful of African American lawyers in a state that's almost 30% black. Meanwhile, despite hollow promises to change their legacy on this, and be 'steadfast in their efforts to build a diverse workforce,' just one of their summer associates in Delaware – home to the nation's busiest corporate courts – was black.

Skadden should take a long look at themselves and what they can do to be better, more honest, and more inclusive leaders in the legal community before throwing mud at those trying to break the status quo. It's 2020 and it's time legal industry leaders like Skadden Arps acted like it."

