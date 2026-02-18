Following Successful Launch, Lollipop Racing's "Episode Zero" Now Streaming - A First Look at the Racing Franchise of the Future

Episode Zero takes viewers into Stage II of the Lollipop qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand, where select drivers from around the world are scouted for a chance to enter the fictional Lollipop Racing Championship, an elite competition shaped by the elusive architect of the league, J.Caro. While maintaining the broader narrative mystery, Episode Zero offers an early glimpse of what lies ahead in the global racing series and begins to reveal one of its central ideas: a powerful call to action, broadcast worldwide, that invites the most ambitious racers to compete for their place in the championship.

Executive producers David Ayer (Training Day, End of Watch, The Beekeeper), and Marisha Mukerjee (Halo TV Series, Heros, Shantaram) continue to help guide the creative framework and world-building of the evolving franchise."We're incredibly excited to be working with creative leaders and brand partners at the forefront of their industries to build something truly unique," said Steven Ilous, CEO and Founder of Feature. "Episode Zero is just the beginning of what Lollipop Racing will become."

The World of Motorsport Elevated Cinematically

Episode Zero showcases the early foundations of the Lollipop Racing universe through integrated contributions from its global partners, each helping to shape the scale and authenticity of the world on screen.

As Official Presenting Sponsor, the Mobil 1 brand is woven throughout Episode Zero, showcasing its five decades of leadership in synthetic motor oil, engineering innovation, and high-performance culture. Its integration deepens the technical realism and motorsport authenticity at the core of the Lollipop universe.

Porsche appears through two of its most advanced performance platforms, the 992-generation 911 GT3 RS and the new 992.2 911 GT3 R Evo, positioned as the hero competition vehicle within the franchise. As the Official OEM Partner, Porsche grounds Lollipop Racing in true motorsport engineering, design excellence, and racing authenticity.

MSC Cruises joins the Lollipop Racing universe as a global partner whose integration expands across future episodes. As one of the world's largest cruise brands – the market leader in Europe, with an expanding presence in North America and itineraries available worldwide – MSC Cruises adds a travel and destination-driven dimension that complements the series' global footprint, including upcoming storylines tied to major port cities such as Miami.

The mini-episode also extends the interactive layer powered by Feature.io's patent pending Smart Content™ technology, enabling viewers to unlock digital collectibles, access behind-the-scenes content, and participate in a strategy-driven racing ecosystem connected to the series.

About Episode Zero

Episode Zero is a short-form, cinematic introduction to the Lollipop Racing universe. Filmed on location in Bangkok, Thailand, the piece was produced in collaboration with Feature, Damon H Chung ( H1FILMS ) and Ryutaro Sato ( Overgrown Productions ). Leveraging advanced virtual production techniques, Episode Zero immerses viewers in mystery surrounding the qualifiers that precede the championship. It sets the visual and narrative foundation for the global racing series to come.

About Lollipop Racing / Feature.io

Lollipop Racing is the flagship racing franchise from Feature.io , an entertainment technology studio pioneering Next-Generation Storytelling®. Through Feature's Smart Content™ patent-pending platform, Lollipop transforms traditional viewing into an interactive experience where fans can unlock content, earn rewards, and engage with a strategy-driven racing ecosystem that parallels the series.

About the Mobil 1™ Brand

For more than 50 years, the Mobil 1 brand has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running like new. Our products combine the latest technology and innovation to meet the standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops – so consumers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel, both on the road and on the track. Turn every day into an adventure with Mobil 1 products, the world's leading synthetic motor oil brand.

Learn more at www.mobil1.us and follow @Mobil1Racing on Instagram and X .

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911 , 718 Boxster , 718 Cayman , Macan , Cayenne , Panamera and Taycan . The Porsche Car Configurator can be used by anyone to customize and pre-order any vehicle in that lineup at any time. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America , which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic . The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles . That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America . PCNA supports 204 independently owned and operated Porsche Centers in the U.S., five Porsche studios and six satellite stores in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database and on the Porsche Cars North America Newsroom .

Follow us: x.com/porsche | facebook.com/PorscheUSAOfficial | instagram.com/porscheusa | facebook.com/PECAtlanta | instagram.com/pecatl | facebook.com/pecla | instagram.com/pecla

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the privately-owned MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe with a strong and growing presence in North America.

A global cruise brand with 23 modern ships offering cruises across five continents, guests can visit more than 100 countries worldwide with more than 300 destinations, making unforgettable memories and enjoying the finest hospitality.

For more information visit MSC Cruises .

