Following the President's Made in America Week, MadeinAmerica.com prepares for the largest-ever public showcase of American made products

MADE IN AMERICA 2019 will take place at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, October 3-6, 2019. More than 800 exhibitors and 30,000 attendees are expected to attend this monumental event over the course of four days. This event will bring together the largest-ever network of industrial professionals, keynote speakers, proud American consumers and even headline entertainment such as country music legends Big & Rich.

"When we choose American-made, something truly wonderful happens. Our communities thrive and flourish, our neighborhoods bustle with commerce, our children dream bigger and bolder, and the bonds of loyalty that unite us as citizens become closer, richer, and deeper than ever before," said President Trump, highlighting the importance of American-made products during the Made in America showcase at the White House.

"We invite everyone to join us for our event in Indianapolis to learn more about what we can do to help bring renewed prosperity to all Americans," said President and CEO Don Buckner, Sr.

