Following the sensational release of Rihanna's visual autobiography, Phaidon announces a remarkable limited luxury edition, signed "Love, Rihanna" by Rihanna herself

Love, Rihanna is a large-format, impeccably produced limited edition, hand-sewn and bound in bespoke padded Japanese-designed fabric with a pearlescent finish, with an embedded, matte black, laser-cut steel logo, designed by Barnbrook studio. The endpapers feature a custom design by The Haas Brothers in spot gloss on a rich black paper stock. Each special edition is signed "Love, Rihanna" by Rihanna and numbered 1-500.

To mark this special publication, step behind the curtain with a new behind-the-scenes video detailing the creation of the Rihanna book. Rihanna was more than five years in the making and was a labor of love for her, her team, and her partners. Fans can now go behind the scenes with Rihanna on her journey to create this visual autobiography . . . from the earliest meeting where Rihanna outlined her vision to an intimate design meeting with Phaidon, The Haas Brothers, and Rihanna for the books' stands. Recount the memories with Rihanna as she looks at early images for the book; meets Barnbrook, the designers of the book who share secrets from the book's stories; and peek inside the factory that manufactured the book and the studio where its limited edition stands were made. And, finally, see it all come together at the book's launch at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City this past October.

Love, Rihanna and The Making of The Rihanna Book, a behind-the-scenes video released on Friday, will take fans closer than ever into Rihanna's world. Click here to view the video.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rihanna (b. 1988, Barbados) is a nine-time Grammy Award–winning recording artist, songwriter, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. She has sold 60 million albums and 215 million digital tracks worldwide, making her the top-selling digital artist of all time. Rihanna launched her beauty line Fenty Beauty in 2017, her lingerie line Savage X Fenty in 2018, and most recently her luxury fashion line FENTY in 2019.

ABOUT PHAIDON

Phaidon is a global publisher of books on art, architecture, design, fashion, photography, and popular culture, as well as cookbooks, children's books, and travel books. The company is based in London and New York City, with additional offices in Paris and Berlin. With over 1,500 titles in print, Phaidon books are sold in over 100 countries and are printed in English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Mandarin, and dozens of other languages. Since the publisher's founding in Vienna in 1923, Phaidon has sold more than 42 million books worldwide.

ABOUT THE DESIGNER

Leading independent creative studio Barnbrook designed the interiors and typography for the books. Barnbrook, founded in 1990 by Jonathan Barnbrook in London, is one of Britain's most well-known and highly regarded independent creative studios. The studio has been collaborating with the world's best and most exciting art and cultural clients to produce memorable, beautiful, and thought-provoking design. The studio's contribution to design was recognized with a retrospective at the Design Museum in London in 2007 and a Grammy Award in 2016 for David Bowie's Blackstar record cover.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

The Haas Brothers (b. 1984, Austin, TX) was founded by twin brothers, Nikolai and Simon. Their work explores aesthetic themes related to nature, science fiction, sexuality, and psychedelia. Their first solo museum exhibition was held at the Bass Museum of Art in Miami, Florida and their pieces are held in the collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, LACMA, and RISD Museum. They are represented by Marianne Boesky Gallery in New York and live in Los Angeles.

