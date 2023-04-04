FOLLOWING TOMORROW'S RELEASE OF REPORT ON DECADES-LONG BALTIMORE ARCHDIOCESE CLERGY ABUSE, CHILDHOOD SEXUAL ABUSE SURVIVORS-WITNESSES, ADVOCATES, AND CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEYS TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE

Survivors' reactions, legal analysis/next steps, reviewed starting 4 p.m., Wednesday, at Jenner Law, Baltimore

Baltimore-based Jenner Law, P.C., Baird, Mandalas, Brockstedt, Federico & Cardea, and Delaware-headquartered Grant & Eisenhofer, P.A., leading catastrophic injury law firms with vast experience representing victims/survivors of systemic sexual abuse, will hold a major joint press conference tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon to discuss the Maryland Office of Attorney General's report (scheduled for release at 1 p.m.) on its four-year investigation of the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Joined by clergy-abuse survivors, many of whom testified as part of the special criminal investigation, the lawyers and advocates for survivors' justice will review and discuss the report from their collective efforts aimed at seeking transparency and obtaining accountability through Maryland's courts as they await enactment of the Child Victims Act of 2023.

When & Where

4 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Jenner Law, P.C. – Meadow Mill, 3600 Clipper Mill Rd., Suite 240, Baltimore, MD 21211

Participants Include

Survivors/Witnesses, including Former Students at Archbishop Keough High School

Advocate David Lorenz , Director of the Maryland Chapter, SNAP (Survivors Network For Those Abused by Priests)

Advocate David Lorenz, Director of the Maryland Chapter, SNAP (Survivors Network For Those Abused by Priests)
Legal Team

Robert K . Jenner , Kathleen R. Kerner , Mary Beth Diaz ( Jenner Law)

Jenner Kerner Jenner

Elizabeth Graham , Suzanne Sangree (Grant & Eisenhofer )

, Eisenhofer

Philip Federico , Brent Ceryes ( Baird, Mandalas, Brockstedt, Federico & Cardea )

Coverage Note

Participants will present brief remarks followed by Q&A session.

Access to the venue for set-up begins at 2:30 p.m. / Parking is available at the site.

