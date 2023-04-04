FOLLOWING TOMORROW'S RELEASE OF REPORT ON DECADES-LONG BALTIMORE ARCHDIOCESE CLERGY ABUSE, CHILDHOOD SEXUAL ABUSE SURVIVORS-WITNESSES, ADVOCATES, AND CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEYS TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE
Apr 04, 2023, 18:12 ET
Survivors' reactions, legal analysis/next steps, reviewed starting 4 p.m., Wednesday, at Jenner Law, Baltimore
BALTIMORE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Summary
Baltimore-based Jenner Law, P.C., Baird, Mandalas, Brockstedt, Federico & Cardea, and Delaware-headquartered Grant & Eisenhofer, P.A., leading catastrophic injury law firms with vast experience representing victims/survivors of systemic sexual abuse, will hold a major joint press conference tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon to discuss the Maryland Office of Attorney General's report (scheduled for release at 1 p.m.) on its four-year investigation of the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Joined by clergy-abuse survivors, many of whom testified as part of the special criminal investigation, the lawyers and advocates for survivors' justice will review and discuss the report from their collective efforts aimed at seeking transparency and obtaining accountability through Maryland's courts as they await enactment of the Child Victims Act of 2023.
When & Where
4 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Jenner Law, P.C. – Meadow Mill, 3600 Clipper Mill Rd., Suite 240, Baltimore, MD 21211
Participants Include
- Survivors/Witnesses, including Former Students at Archbishop Keough High School
- Advocate David Lorenz, Director of the Maryland Chapter, SNAP (Survivors Network For Those Abused by Priests)
- Legal Team
- Robert K. Jenner, Kathleen R. Kerner, Mary Beth Diaz (Jenner Law)
- Elizabeth Graham, Suzanne Sangree (Grant & Eisenhofer)
- Philip Federico, Brent Ceryes (Baird, Mandalas, Brockstedt, Federico & Cardea)
Coverage Note
Participants will present brief remarks followed by Q&A session.
Access to the venue for set-up begins at 2:30 p.m. / Parking is available at the site.
