Following Two Campaign Awards Yalber Will Present at the Digital Marketing Summit New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After winning two campaign awards for its Royalty Based Investment product earlier this year, Yalber's marketing director, Kobi Ben Meir will present a case study around the main initiative of the award-winning campaign – Video content.

Yalber's campaign won the IAC best financial services online campaigns and the ANA B2 Excellence award in the Multi Channel Lead generation, Small business category.

The Digital Marketing for Financial Services Summit New York will take place in Brooklyn Nov. 12-13. This is the 6th annual summit and one of several across the nation produced and organized by Strategy Institute.

More information can be found: https://www.financialdigitalmarketingus.com

About Strategy institute

Strategy Institute is a proud facilitator of intelligence sharing for over 20 years. Our portfolio of prestigious events provides exclusive interactive learning and networking for senior executives, business professionals, and government officials around the world. Independent and research-based, we blend academic thinking with business acumen, aggregating information, connecting the dots, and bringing it all together for clarity and action. Anchored by first-rate content and cutting-edge programming, we marshal all the players in the ecosystem to exchange knowledge, build relationships, and develop business. Through this, we propel careers, help companies grow, advance industries, and better society as a whole.

About Yalber

Since 2007, Yalber has revolutionized the way businesses throughout the world get proper funding. Yalber was started with one vision – to help business owners succeed and conquer. Yalber's mission is to provide small businesses access to fast, unsecured working capital. By recognizing the need, the goal is to provide small business owners with accessibility to funds, allowing them to improve not only their own business but also their communities. We believe that long-term, personal relationship is a key factor in any business' success.

Yalber's unique approach to create brand exposure and reach more small business owner is key to the overall success. Our marketing team is always looking for creative ways to bring our core values to potential customers. The personal sales approach and the fast approval process is attractive to business owners who are looking to get real feedback and talk to agents who care. We don't have a script in place – each business is unique. Just like Yalber.

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Kobi Ben Meir

Yalber

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkPUM7gwlIM

SOURCE Yalber

Related Links

https://www.financialdigitalmarketingus.com

