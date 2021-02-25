Following Unprecedented Demand For Immersive Van Gogh Los Angles Exhibit Extends Its Run Thru January 2022 Tickets Available Beginning This Saturday

Following a sold-out run in Toronto and record-breaking runs in Chicago and San Francisco, Immersive Van Gogh will be making its mark at a secret location, soon to be announced. The exhibit is a strikingly spectacular digital art exhibition that invites audiences to "step inside" the legendary works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination. Featuring stunning towering projections that illuminate the mind of the artistic genius, the exhibition will feature a curated selection of images from Van Gogh's 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces, including Mangeurs de Pommes de Terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889). Paintings will be presented as to how the artist first saw the scenes, based on an active life and moving landscapes turned into sharp yet sweeping brush strokes.

The hour-long, timed-entry, walk-through experience is designed with health and safety as a priority. Capacity will be limited in accordance with the City of Los Angeles' safety protocols. Additional safety precautions include touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks upon arrival, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers throughout the venue, and digitally projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. All guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit.

Designed by Creative Director and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, Immersive Van Gogh contains original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi and Vittorio Guidotti as the Art Director. Siccardi's work in Paris has been seen by over 2 million visitors and was featured on the Netflix TV show "Emily in Paris," episode 5.

"We are so thrilled that southern California has embraced Immersive Van Gogh with outstretched arms," says Co-Producer, Corey Ross. "Los Angeles is the global hub for arts and entertainment, and Immersive Van Gogh is the perfect blend of both," adds Diana Rayzman, Co-Founder of Impact Museums.

Immersive Van Gogh has already entertained more than 200,000 guests since its North American debut last July, receiving rave reviews from critics worldwide. The Toronto Sun declared it "intense and emotional, cathartic and liberating." Debra Yeo of the Toronto Star stated, "I wondered: could projections of paintings on walls and floors be thrilling? The answer is 'yes.'" Called "dazzling" by Lonely Planet and a "blockbuster digital experience that has taken the art world by storm" by Artnet News, it was summed up by CTV's as "a completely new way of encountering art."

About the Producers and Creative Team

MASSIMILIANO SICCARDI, Artistic Creator

Massimiliano Siccardi studied at the London School of Contemporary Dance. In 1990, he left the world of dance to begin a new journey in video art. Siccardi quickly became the artistic force behind several visual mise-en-scène for choreographers worldwide, creating video scenographies for numerous prestigious festivals and galas. He reconstructed footage mapping the Basilica di Giotto and the Teatro Petruzzelli of Bari, where one of his permanent installations virtually rebuilt Cupola's frescoes. Siccardi is also a celebrated photographer and has had photo exhibitions in Spoleto and Rome, to name a few. A professor of digital image elaboration at the Accademia di Comunicazione e Immagine of Rome. In 2012 Siccardi received the prestigious International Award "Romaindanza" for his talent in dance theatre's visual work. Since 2012, he has been an artist in residence at the Carrières de Lumières - Atelier des Lumières where he authored the mise-en-scène of numerous immersive shows. He is currently creating projects within Italy, New York, Berlin, Leipzig, and Rome.

LUCA LONGOBARDI, Composer

Italian composer and pianist Luca Longobardi is a classically trained musician who incorporates contemporary electronic music into his pieces. Born in 1976, Longobardi studied classical music in Italy and New York and went on to earn his doctorate in digital audio restoration in Rome in 2011. The experience he has gained as a theatre musician has increased his interest in the relationship between sounds and spectacle. He has composed music for ballets, films, accompanied installations, and experimental art productions (Atelier des Lumières - Paris, Carrière des Lumières - Baux-de-Provence, Kunstkraftwerk - Leipzig). His recordings and multimedia performances evoke an intense experimental electronic music that meets pure, ethereal, and simple-seeming piano playing that relays deep emotions.

COREY ROSS, Co-Producer

Founded in Toronto in 2003 by Corey Ross, Starvox Entertainment has ranked in Profit Magazine's Fastest growing Canadian companies for 5 years in a row. Starvox produces, manages, represents, and promotes cross-over performing arts shows and exhibitions that tour Canada, the United States, and internationally. Ross has produced multiple theatrical shows in Chicago, including the Harry Potter parody Potted Potter, Evil Dead The Musical, Champions of Magic, and Sherlock Holmes. In Las Vegas, Ross produces three shows for Caesars Entertainment—Wow, Extravaganza, and Potted Potter. In the art exhibitions, Ross has produced the Art of Banksy in London, Canada, the USA, Taiwan, and Japan and Immersive Van Gogh and Illusionarium in Toronto.

SVETLANA DVORETSKY, Co-Producer

Founded in 2004 by the enterprising Russian-born impresario Svetlana Dvoretsky, Toronto's Show One Productions initially focused on classical music. Since then, the company has expanded dramatically and is now a leading presenter of high-profile international artists, symphony orchestras, theatre and dance companies, and special projects. Past and present clients include Mikhail Baryshnikov, John Malkovich, Michel Legrand, Slava Snow Show, Valery Gergiev, Mariinsky Orchestra, Vladimir Spivakov, and the Moscow Virtuosi, Eifman Ballet, Vakhtangov Theatre, opera stars sopranos Sondra Radvanovsky and Hibla Gerzmava, and the late baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky. Trio Magnifico Opera Gala – the historical union and once-in-a-lifetime event at The Four Seasons Opera House of soprano Anna Netrebko and tenor Yusif Eyvazov in their Toronto debuts, with Hvorostovsky in his last Toronto appearance – remains an exceptional musical memory in the history of the performing arts in Canada. Dvoretsky is a proud recipient of the Order of York by the Government of Canada for "an outstanding contribution in art and culture."

IMPACT MUSEUMS

Impact Museums operates a series of next-generation museum experiences focused on important social and cultural causes.

Our immersive and Instagram-friendly experiences amaze and inspire audiences around the world. Leveraging the latest technologies, in partnership with the world's top artists, activists, and creative thinkers, we invite participants to experience our world in groundbreaking, new ways.

Our mission is to inform and inspire everyone to take action and to help solve our most pressing global issues. Whether experienced in person or via shared content on social media, we turn inspiration to action and make it easy for everyone to have an impact, creating a larger movement that will drive meaningful change.

Impact Museums is founded by a passionate team of creative entrepreneurs building the next generation of museums and experiences. Collectively, we've built 15 companies, produced over 250 events, managed P&Ls of $500M, scaled global teams in 65 offices, collaborated with the world's top artists, and built lasting social impact programs.

