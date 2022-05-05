FOLLOWING WHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCEMENT, ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS TO ADVOCATE FOR NUTRITION SECURITY, HEALTH EQUITY, PREVENTION OF DIET-RELATED CHRONIC DISEASES

The Academy has supported holding this event and we will provide input to the White House throughout the process. Tweet this

In 2019, the Academy celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first and to date only White House Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health. Then, in October 2021, the Academy supported legislation that called for another high-level conference.

The Academy will represent the nutrition and dietetics profession and will provide recommendations for topics to cover and potential solutions that ensure people have access to healthful, nutritious food.

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

SOURCE Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics