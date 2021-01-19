Following Year of Significant Growth, Revenue Collective and Operations Collective Announce Enhanced Memberships for 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Collective, (https://revenuecollective.com/) the world's largest private membership for the top sales, marketing, and revenue leaders — today announced the launch of enhanced membership benefits, giving members even more ways to unlock and achieve their professional potential.

"As we quickly approach 4,000 Revenue Collective members, we continue to prioritize adding unparalleled value to our memberships," said Revenue Collective Founder and CEO, Sam Jacobs. "We are thrilled to be expanding what it means to be a member of Revenue Collective to new areas, including new resources, services, and levels of support in 2021. Our investments further enhance the value and impact our Members have with their employers, making Membership an increasingly competitive advantage."

After scaling membership over 350% in 2020, Revenue Collective had to redefine what it meant to be a member of the community in a pandemic-influenced world. 787 events, nearly 700,000 peer-to-peer messages, and 23 new chapters later, Revenue Collective is continuing to invest heavily back into the community in 2021. These investments will also be made within Revenue Collective's sister community, Operations Collective.

Enhancements to memberships will be made across three dimensions:

Peer-to-peer learning and support: The launch of Small Councils and Private Communities will bring members together in personalized, hyper-targeted ways for regularly moderated sessions where Members can share sensitive and private information helping them overcome difficult challenges in their daily work. Plus, a brand new Mentoring Program will foster new relationships between members at all levels.

The launch of Small Councils and Private Communities will bring members together in personalized, hyper-targeted ways for regularly moderated sessions where Members can share sensitive and private information helping them overcome difficult challenges in their daily work. Plus, a brand new Mentoring Program will foster new relationships between members at all levels. Training and certification: A new partnership with Sales Impact Academy , the world's first subscription-based live learning platform for B2B sales and marketing teams, will give members access to over 20 courses taught by some of the most respected operators in the world. Revenue Collective itself will also expand access to its graduate "CRO School" to include all Executive Members of both Revenue and Operations Collective. By year-end, Revenue Collective will be offering over 150 courses across all go-to-market functions, all included directly in Membership at no additional cost.

A new partnership with , the world's first subscription-based live learning platform for B2B sales and marketing teams, will give members access to over 20 courses taught by some of the most respected operators in the world. Revenue Collective itself will also expand access to its graduate "CRO School" to include all Executive Members of both Revenue and Operations Collective. By year-end, Revenue Collective will be offering over 150 courses across all go-to-market functions, all included directly in Membership at no additional cost. Career services: A new partnership with ScaleWise will help source paid consulting, coaching, and advisory opportunities for members. Plus, a designated hotline will give members support from accountants, wealth managers, career coaches, legal advisors, and more. These services are in addition to the 100+ partnerships Revenue Collective already manages with leading executive search, venture capital, and private equity firms.

"There is a knowledge crisis throughout modern B2B sales and marketing, and solving this fundamental skill gap through transformative live classes and peer-to-peer support is key to helping leaders achieve their potential," said Paul Fifield, CEO and Co-Founder of Sales Impact Academy. "We are excited to partner with Revenue Collective to bring Sales Impact Academy's comprehensive educational offering to members and help everyone reach their full potential."

These new offerings, launching early this year, are all part of Revenue Collective's vision of building the first ever Career Enablement Platform, where leaders from every type of company and industry throughout the world have access to the support, resources, and experience they need to unlock and achieve their professional potential.

"Our vision is a world where every executive and aspiring executive has what they need to make their dreams a reality. We think our global community is the foundation of that vision and we can't wait to bring these new services to our Members in 2021," Jacobs said.

To learn more about Revenue Collective, please visit https://revenuecollective.com . To learn more about Operations Collective, please visit https://operationscollective.com .

About Revenue Collective:

Revenue Collective is a rapidly-expanding private membership for the top sales and marketing leaders in the world, focused on executive career enablement. With 35+ chapters throughout the world, the organization helps executives navigate their careers and professional development more effectively and more productively, with greater certainty, confidence, and agency. Revenue Collective's invitation-only membership is awarded to senior commercial executives with an outstanding record of professional success.

About Sales Impact Academy:

Sales Impact Academy is the world's first subscription-based live learning solution for B2B sales and marketing teams. The higher education system has let the world of B2B down, and the lack of formal structured sales education is causing chaos and devastation in the sector, with company failure rates even at Series C of 70%. SIA is aiming to solve this by bringing together the best minds on the planet to teach structured, live online courses with high learning design principles. Launched in October 2019, the platform already supports over 4,000 learners across the US, Europe, and Australia.

