Following Year Of Triple-Digit Growth, RollinGreens Announces New Alternative Meat Solution To Kick Off 2021

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RollinGreens , creators of chef-designed, plant-based foods that inspire socially conscious consumers to eat with purpose, today announced the launch of its shelf-stable Taco Pack made with a plant-based ground meat alternative.

The RollinGreens taco pack is a direct meat replacement made with a proprietary blend of just 10 simple ingredients. One "pack" replaces one pound of beef, which is good for the environment as well - saving roughly four million gallons of water for each ton of beef not produced. The taco pack has over 60 grams of protein in just 4.5oz and is virtually indistinguishable in taste and texture - if not better - than genuine beef. The clean protein source of pea is 100% USA grown, and contains no soy. It is now available for presale on www.rollingreens.com for $9.99/pack and will begin shipping the second week of February. These will also be available through Thrive market in February.

"Up until today, our focus has primarily been on tasty frozen appetizers, but with food trends rapidly changing, convenience more important than ever, the need for more plant-based alternatives, and conscious consumption at an all-time high, our taco pack is a great solution," said Chef Ko, visionary, Chef and Co-Founder of RollinGreens. "Inspired by authentic Mexican flavors, we have created a delicious meat-free meal, that the whole family can enjoy together regardless of their dietary requirements. It's tasty, easy to prepare, and something everyone will crave."

While COVID-19 has provided many challenges in business, RollinGreens was able to pivot and act fast with new innovations to shipping and packaging, which helped attribute to tripling revenue and a 70 percent cost savings to the company's bottom line. Appearing on Shark Tank was one of many factors that helped garner national exposure, and helped to launch their direct-to-consumer platform.

"RollinGreens has made a big impact this year in the ever-evolving food industry and we've seen a rapid sales acceleration during the pandemic in healthy at-home alternatives," said Lindsey Cunningham, CEO and Co-Founder. "In 2021, we are looking forward to maximizing our growth with new products like the taco pack, accelerated direct-to-consumer business, scaling our partnership with QVC and supporting our retailers nationwide."

The ingredients used in RollinGreens' food speaks for itself, and has a priority to be both low on the glycemic index and plant-based, using a unique formula of pea protein to avoid the usage of soy. A priority across all of RollinGreen's products including their Ancient Grain Millet Tots and Cauliflower Wings , customers can rest assured that when purchasing a RollinGreens food item, they are purchasing good-for-you comfort food with quality ingredients.

RollinGreens products are sold online and throughout the United States at Kroger, Walmart, Whole Foods, Wegmans and more. To learn more about RollinGreens and its products and to pre-order the taco pack, visit RollinGreens.com or follow us on Instagram and Facebook .

Founded in 1980 by the Cunningham family, RollinGreens was Boulder, Colorado's first organic food truck. In 2011, nearly 31 years later, RollinGreens was revitalized by Chef Ko and his wife Lindsey. After five years of being a farmers market staple and successful catering service, the duo couldn't keep up with the millet tot demand. People lined the streets for hours waiting on millet tots and other innovative creations from RollinGreens. In 2016, RollinGreens' Ancient Grain Millet Tots launched into national retailers in 2016 and has inspired socially conscious consumers to live with purpose by eating good food that provides great fuel to live their best lives. For RollinGreens, the freezer is nature's pause button.

