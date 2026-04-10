Followme Releases 2025 Annual Trading Report: Trading Behaviour, Capital Flows, and Profitability Insights

Active Accounts and Profit & Loss Performance

In 2025, Followme had 29,934 active accounts that made at least one trade, with an overall average win rate of 63.80%, unchanged from 2024. Among profitable accounts, the average gain was $37.29, while losing accounts averaged a $74.03 loss, resulting in an overall profit-to-loss ratio of 0.5, which remained stable for the second consecutive year.

The Followme community posted a strong win rate of 63.8%, yet the profit-to-loss ratio remained at 0.5, highlighting a common investor tendency: securing small gains quickly while holding on to losing trades. Effective take-profit and stop-loss strategies, along with disciplined position management, continue to be critical drivers of overall performance.

In Followme, signal providers account for 26.23% of investors, while subscribers and self-directed traders make up 73.77%.

*Copy-trading Accounts: Only accounts that both open and close positions by following others are included.

Copy-trading accounts that follow trades from open to close achieve the highest percentage of profitable accounts and overall gains. Self-directed trading accounts maintain a moderate number of profitable accounts with average losses, while signal accounts record the lowest proportion of profitable accounts and the largest overall losses.

This structure confirms that a combination of professional strategies and diversified copy trading offers clear advantages in retail trading, while also highlighting that strategy providers still have room to improve in drawdown control and consistency of returns. Although the overall win rate remains relatively strong, profits within the community are still highly concentrated among a small number of top-performing accounts, reflecting the well-known "80/20 rule" in the trading industry.

Deposit & Withdrawal Activity Trends

In 2025, total deposits by active accounts declined by 34.95% year-on-year, while total withdrawals decreased by 34.38%. The average deposit per account was $10,285, and the average withdrawal was $8,471, with the ratio of accounts with withdrawals to those without at approximately 2.43:1.

Deposit and withdrawal volumes declined by around 35%, indicating weaker funding activity and lower risk appetite among retail traders in 2025. This suggests the industry has entered a period of contraction.

Among accounts with deposit activity:

29.17% of investors had net deposits (deposits > withdrawals)

3.37% of investors had equal deposits and withdrawals (deposits = withdrawals)

67.47% of investors had net withdrawals (deposits < withdrawals)

Based on deposit and withdrawal activities, over two-thirds of investors had net withdrawals, indicating that overall trading returns fell below expectations and funds lacked incentive to remain in accounts.

XAUUSD Trading

In 2025, 17,224 accounts in the community traded XAUUSD, with a total of 1,629,338 lots and 13,912,206 trades, accounting for 87.7% of all community orders. The total loss for XAUUSD trading accounts was $19,892,803, with an average loss of $1,155 per account, and only 30.36% of accounts were profitable.

The table shows fewer profitable accounts than losing ones, resulting in a net market loss. Profitable accounts earn more on average than losing accounts lose, with higher trade volumes and order counts, showing activity and scale positively correlate with profitability.

Followme Season 17 Trading Competition

In Followme Season 17 Trading Competition, a total of 5,992 accounts registered, with a combined net equity of $69,077,263. By the end of the season, the total net profit of all participating accounts reached $1,246,539.

Participating accounts are divided into groups based on net equity:

Micro Group: $100 ≤ Account Net Equity < $10,000

Large Group: Account Net Equity ≥ $10,000

In the Large Group, the number of profitable and losing accounts is nearly balanced. Profitable accounts use positions more decisively after trend confirmation and exhibit more mature risk and capital management, which underlies the greater stability of high-capital accounts.

Micro Group generally avoid large positions, lack disciplined scaling strategies, and show homogeneous strategies with limited profit potential. Their profitability relies heavily on chance, making survival much harder than for large-cap accounts.

Key Takeaways

In 2025, Followme community trading showed high win rates but low profit-to-loss ratios, with self-directed trading dominating while copy trading proved more profitable. Gold remained the core trading asset, though overall profitability was limited. Account size and broker infrastructure directly influenced trading outcomes, and investor behavioral biases remained a key constraint on profits.

AI technology brings new opportunities for industry upgrades, and the future will focus on technology empowerment and enhancing investors' professional skills. Followme will continue to leverage real data to uncover industry patterns and provide professional guidance, making trading more transparent and easier.

Report Description

Order Scope: Closed orders from real trading accounts in the Followme community during the reporting period. Trade Volume: Unless noted, all trade volumes are in Followme standard lots. Data Source: Real trading accounts in the Followme community, compiled and calculated by the Followme Data Research Center.

Users can read the full article for a complete overview.

About Followme

Founded in 2015, Followme is a global FinTech platform that connects trading participants via copy trading tools, market insights, and financial education. The platform serves over 1 million active users and works with 4,400+ brokers.

With a mission to make trading easier and more transparent, Followme follows the principles of "User First" and "Technology for Social Good." By emphasizing innovation, transparency, and community learning, it strives to be the world's most popular trading community.

Contact

Public Relations Specialist

Inwie Hooi

Followme Technology Sdn. Bhd.

[email protected]

+601110981050

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