FOLX Health Appoints New C-Suite Amid Rapid Expansion for its Queer and Trans Centric Healthcare Offering

Lena Ballantine (she/her) joins FOLX Health as Chief Financial Officer and is tasked with leading the company's financial functions and scaling its business operations. In her most recent role, Ballantine served as the COO/CFO of The Trevor Project, the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) youth. She brings nearly two decades of experience in leadership roles across finance, strategy, and operations.

"I'm thrilled to be joining FOLX Health as its first CFO," said Ballantine. "I consider myself a builder and healer, and I'm excited to continue supporting the LGBTQIA+ community at the first-ever holistic, queer healthcare platform that removes the barriers - and the stigmas - from the queer and trans medical experience."

Donisha Diagne (she/her), FOLX Health's new Chief People Officer, is a strategic talent and culture leader with almost two decades of experience in human resources. Her role at FOLX Health will focus on designing a unique, world-class employee experience with best-in-class talent, advancing FOLX Health as the employer of choice for queer and trans community members and allies. Donisha also held roles at Teladoc Health and Save the Children (US) which exposed her to the health disparities linked to discrimination, social stigma, and the denial of civil and human rights for the most vulnerable within our population.

"In my career, I've seen firsthand the levels of health inequity the LGBTQIA+ community faces and the dire need for affirming healthcare that respects the needs of each individual," said Diagne. "It's an honor to work with FOLX and I'm excited to help build an incredible employee experience with the best talent at a company that is building an equitable healthcare system for all.

In addition to these two new hires, FOLX Health has promoted Rocco Kayiatos (he/him) to Chief Creative Officer, marking a milestone as one of the first trans men to join the C-Suite. Kayiatos joined the company in stealth mode in June 2020 as vice president of marketing, and has led the brand and creative team from ideation to launch. Kayiatos has been instrumental in bringing several of the brand's groundbreaking campaigns to life, including its viral Trans Lives are Precious billboard campaigns, 1-888-FOLX-FAM hotline, Taking Up Space campaign for Pride, and more. In this newly created role, Kayiatos will focus on transforming FOLX Health into a full-service content company. Prior to joining FOLX Health, Kayiatos led the content team at Grindr.

"As a man of trans experience, building a platform that is focused on the health and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career," said Kayiatos. "We've done important, groundbreaking work as a marketing team this past year. I can't wait to build the standard for what content and community should look like for this community."

This announcement comes off the heels of FOLX Health's recent expansion into Maine, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Iowa, Nebraska, and Wyoming. LGBTQ+ people in 33 states (will be all 50 by end of year) are now able to receive end-to-end virtual primary care, gender-affirming hormone replacement therapy, PrEP, care navigation, content and community through a diverse network of queer and trans specialized providers. To learn more about FOLX Health, visit https://www.folxhealth.com/ .

ABOUT FOLX HEALTH

Launched in December 2020, FOLX Health is an LGBTQIA+ healthcare service provider built to serve the community's specific needs. The company delivers a new standard of healthcare that's built to serve LGBTQIA+ people, rather than treat them as problems to be solved. FOLX Health provides end-to-end virtual primary care, HRT, PrEP, care navigation, content and community through a diverse network of queer and trans specialized providers. In January 2021, FOLX Health established the FOLX HRT Care Fund which redistributes financial resources from allies inside and outside of the LGBTQIA+ community to support trans, nonbinary, and intersex folks to access hormone replacement therapy care through FOLX.

