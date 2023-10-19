FOLX Health Now In-Network with Regional and National Health Plans, Ensuring LGBTQIA+ Folks Have Improved Access to Life-Saving Health Care

News provided by

FOLX Health

19 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

The Queer and Trans Healthcare Provider Offers Virtual Primary Care, Gender-Affirming Care, Therapy and Mental Health Services

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FOLX Health, the digital healthcare service provider designed by and for the LGBTQIA+ community, today announced that it is now an in-network healthcare provider with regional and national health plans, including Blue Shield of California, offering virtual primary care, gender-affirming care, and more. By moving to a contracted model, LGBTQIA+ individuals can use their insurance benefits to access the lifesaving, affirming primary care, gender-affirming care, and mental health care they need.

"Blue Shield of California is committed to ensuring all Californians have access to high-quality health care at an affordable price," said Krishna Ramachandran, Senior Vice President of Health Transformation and Provider Adoption at Blue Shield of California. "As the nation's most populous state, with over 9% of our population identifying as LGBTQ+, our membership is asking for choice in their health care, and we are excited to expand our offerings with a holistic, virtual provider option for our members with FOLX Health."

Through the collaboration, insured individuals can utilize primary care, 1:1 therapy and mental health medication management with FOLX's LGBTQIA-specialized clinicians. Additionally, current FOLX members who are in network with these insurance plans, but had previously gone outside of their benefits to gain access to FOLX's affirming providers, will now be able to significantly lower their out-out-pocket expenses.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with this portfolio of health plans, offering our clinical health services to those they insure," says CEO of FOLX Health, Liana Douillet Guzmán. "A FOLX Health survey found that more than 50% of LGBTQIA+ people have reported discrimination in a healthcare setting, and even more staggering than that, 15% of trans people have actually been verbally, physically, or sexually harassed or abused in a healthcare setting. By joining these networks, we're now able to reach thousands more LGBTQIA+ patients who are in need of FOLX Health services, at a much more affordable cost."

This news comes on the heels of FOLX Health's membership model relaunch, which has been updated in order to accept insurance as a part of the membership structure. The new membership changes from a lump sum subscription package to a low-cost monthly membership fee. Now – with or without insurance – members can have access to FOLX Health care and radically expanded services (gender affirming care, sexual and reproductive health care, mental health care and more) at a new, more accessible cost and can pay for just the care they need, when they need it. To learn more about FOLX Health, visit www.folxhealth.com.

ABOUT FOLX HEALTH 
Launched in December 2020, FOLX Health is an LGBTQIA+ healthcare service provider built to serve the community's specific needs. The company delivers a new standard of healthcare that's built to serve LGBTQIA+ people, rather than treat them as problems to be solved. FOLX Health provides end-to-end virtual primary care, HRT, PrEP, care navigation, content and community through a diverse network of queer and trans specialized providers. In January 2021, FOLX Health established the FOLX HRT Care Fund which redistributes financial resources from allies inside and outside of the LGBTQIA+ community to support trans, nonbinary, and intersex folks to access hormone replacement therapy care through FOLX.

ABOUT BLUE SHIELD OF CALIFORNIA
Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with more than 4.8 million members, over 7,500 employees and more than $24 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $97 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

SOURCE FOLX Health

Also from this source

FOLX Health and Black Trans Advocacy Coalition Partner to Relaunch FOLX Care Fund for Pride 2023

FOLX Health and Black Trans Advocacy Coalition Partner to Relaunch FOLX Care Fund for Pride 2023

FOLX Health, the digital healthcare service provider designed by and for the LGBTQIA+ community, announced the relaunch of the FOLX Care Fund for...
FOLX Health Takes Action to Safeguard Access to Gender-Affirming Care After the Passage of SB 254 in Florida

FOLX Health Takes Action to Safeguard Access to Gender-Affirming Care After the Passage of SB 254 in Florida

FOLX Health, a leading healthcare provider for the LGBTQIA+ community, is taking action to address the impact of Senate Bill 254 (SB 254) in Florida. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.