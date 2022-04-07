FOMA Lifetime Achievement Award Presented to MyCare Medical Osteopath, Dr. Ronald Surowitz - 50 Years of Providing Exceptional Health Care Service to Patients in Florida

JUPITER, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyCare Medical happily announced that Ronald Surowitz, D.O., received the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association (FOMA) during its annual convention held February 25-27 in Fort Lauderdale. The FOMA Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an osteopathic physician who has regularly made significant contributions to the osteopathic community in Florida throughout the physician's career. This year's conference was attended by more than 2,400 osteopaths, other healthcare professionals, and students.

Dr. Surowitz received the award in recognition and appreciation of his lifelong commitment, leadership, and devotion to the osteopathic profession – providing singular health care to the citizens of Florida for over five decades. A 1971 graduate with honors from the College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa, Dr. Surowitz is a board-certified family physician committed to helping people achieve and maintain optimal health. He has served the local community since 1983.

"We are extremely pleased to highlight this award given to Dr. Surowitz, and we join him in celebrating a long, distinguished practice," said MyCare Medical. "Dr. Surowitz has spent his entire career on his patients' health and the overall betterment of their lives – no easy task in a rapidly changing, often challenging healthcare system. But Dr. Surowitz's singular practice takes on particular significance for us because of his dedication to our senior patients. Seniors have a unique series of difficulties and obstacles that requires a whole other level of medical expertise to help them navigate. Dr. Surowitz has always met that standard and surpassed it."

A diplomat of the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners, Dr. Surowitz is a member of the FOMA, the American Osteopathic Medical Association, and the Association of Clinical Research Professionals. He is a Principal Investigator of Clinical Trials for Health Awareness and is a past President of FOMA, the Board Chairman of MyClinic "Jupiter Volunteer Clinic," the CME Committee Chairman at Jupiter Medical Center, and the past Chairman of the Executive Committee for Palm Beach County Affordable Care Organization in collaboration with Medicare.

MyCare Medical: Providing a Tradition of Osteopathic Health Care

One of the fastest growing health care professions, Osteopathy is a widely practiced and venerated school of medicine – accounting for 11% of all practicing physicians in the United States. A hands-on, whole-person approach to medical care, Osteopaths work and practice in nearly every medical specialty – primary care, emergency medicine, pediatrics, surgery, OBGYN, psychiatry, and more. Osteopath specialties include the interrelated systems of the musculoskeletal system, nerves, bones, and muscles – with care plans that focus as much on prevention and mitigation as they do treatment. Osteopaths are trained to care for the whole patient, taking into account both disease processes and how they might be impacted by lifestyle and environmental factors.

About MyCare Medical

MyCare Medical Group is a network of physicians who have been providing high quality patient care to Central and South Florida for more than 35 years. Specializing in maintaining the good health of adults – MyCare Medical represents a comprehensive range of medical specialties including primary care, cardiology, chiropractic care, endocrinology, gastroenterology, lab and diagnostics, orthopedic surgery, physical therapy, podiatry, and radiation oncology.

MyCare's provider network currently has over 100 practitioners and specialists working throughout multiple counties in Florida. Learn more about the range of services at: www.MyCareMedicalGroup.com and www.MGSFL.com

