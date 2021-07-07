FOMAT Medical Research Partners With Santa Maria Gastroenterology Medical Group

OXNARD, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- End Q2, 2021, Nicholas Focil, CEO of FOMAT, and Igor J. Nastaskin, CEO of Santa Maria Gastroenterology Medical Group, solidified their professional relationship as both parties agreed to join forces. This is an exciting partnership as it broadens the reach of medical research across Central California, making hard-to-reach clinical trials readily available for hundreds of thousands of patients. FOMAT brings extensive experience to the table in managing gastroenterology-related clinical trials. In recent years, FOMAT has worked with a number of leading gastroenterology clinics and physicians to successfully execute their research capabilities in the gastroenterology space. Santa Maria Gastroenterology Medical Group plans to leverage FOMAT's experience with their working knowledge of the gastroenterology arena, and vast hands-on experience in clinical research to take clinical trials to the next level. The most beneficial aspect of this partnership is its significance to the general public. Santa Maria Gastroenterology Medical Group's patients, as well as the general population, will soon be reached and educated on the significance behind clinical research, along with a laundry list of benefits that are coupled with testing new treatment options.

About Santa Maria Gastroenterology Medical Group

Santa Maria Gastroenterology Medical Group is dedicated to providing patients with exceptional quality care in the fields of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. They have offices conveniently located in the cities of Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande. The physicians and staff strive to provide the highest standard of medical care in a safe, compassionate, and professional environment. The team is committed to educating patients and providing necessary treatment to ensure optimal digestive health. They are the largest Gastroenterology group in both Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County.

"I am thrilled about the new relationship between Santa Maria Gastroenterology and FOMAT Medical Research. This is an excellent opportunity to bring exceptional clinical research to the central coast for our patients, especially here in Santa Maria, CA. The partnership with FOMAT will pave way to new grounds in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition. Patients will have opportunities to be part of clinical trials that sometimes are only offered at large universities or medical research facilities. Developing this relationship will allow us to provide cutting-edge opportunities and clinical trials for our patients here in both Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County." - Keval Shah, D.O. - Head of Research

About FOMAT Medical Research

FOMAT Medical Research is an Integrated Research Organization (IRO), focused on innovating and diversifying healthcare. Headquartered in Oxnard, CA, FOMAT boasts over 10 years of experience conducting Phase 1 through Phase 4 clinical trials across a wide variety of therapeutic areas. We rely on a highly experienced clinical research team, equipped with the necessary professional expertise and technology, to assist Sponsors and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) in reaching their project goals quickly and effectively.

"We are very excited for this alliance with Santa Maria Gastroenterology Medical Group. What an excellent group of forward-thinking doctors that want to forge ahead for their patients. We will be working side by side with them to increase the clinical research access in this rural underserved community and making sure it is provided as an option of care." - Nicholas Focil CEO of FOMAT Medical Research

