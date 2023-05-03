Fomeal Care Is Helping Health-Conscious Consumers Enjoy Life to the Fullest

The Complete Meal Replacement Promotes Energy and Is Chock Full of Essential Nutrients

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern life is busy — young parents, busy professionals, and countless other groups spend time running from one event or responsibility to the next. One of the casualties of this fast-paced modern lifestyle is the ability to properly buy, prepare, and consume healthy food. As consumers find themselves lacking the time to follow complicated recipes or waste time waiting for things to cook, they often turn to pre-packaged alternatives, including unhealthy, preservative-filled fast food.

Orgalife is bucking this unhealthy trend by turning to nature as the best way to cultivate comprehensive health. With that said, the team behind the Vietnamese health nutrition brand is aware of the fact that most people's 21st-century lifestyle doesn't go well with a commitment to healthy eating.

In response to this dilemma, Orgalife has developed FOMEAL CARE . The convenient health-food beverage is designed to help busy humans access the nutrition that they need at any stage or in any circumstance. FOMEAL CARE is a complete liquid meal that is scientifically formulated using a patented easy-to-absorb formula and real health food ingredients. Each meal includes 14.5g of high-quality natural protein as well as essential nutrients from whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and vegetable oils.

The result is a fast, easy, drink-on-the-go meal that is as healthy as it is convenient. FOMEAL CARE supports muscle, bone, and gut health. It boosts the immune system and has a low glycemic index. Most importantly — and in strict keeping with Orgalife's mission of positive, optimistic inspiration for those wishing to live a happy, healthy, and sustainable life — FOMEAL CARE fuels individuals with the nutrients they need to be productive, energetic, and enjoy life to the fullest.

About Orgalife

Orgalife Nutritional Science Co. operates with the mission of creating positive, optimistic inspiration for a healthy, happy, and sustainable life. This comes through balanced nutrition from protein, whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and vegetable oils. Orgalife was founded in 2014 and currently operates out of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It has two sub-brands, Fomeal and O'go. All Orgalife products are ISO 22000 and HACCP certified, and the company has patents from both Vietnam and the United States. Learn more at orgalife.com.vn .

Media Contact:

Vy Ly Tuong (Ms.)

Int'l Business Development Executive

M: (+84) 968751638

E : [email protected]

W: www.orgalife.com.vn

SOURCE Orgalife