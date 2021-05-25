FOMO ETF to Launch on Cboe Global Markets

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FOMO ETF (Cboe: FOMO) will start trading on Cboe today. FOMO offers investors the chance to invest in current market trends.

"The problem with most thematic ETFs is they only invest in one area of the market, they don't rebalance frequently enough to stay in harmony with what is going on in markets, and they tend to be too highly concentrated," says Matthew Tuttle, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Tuttle Capital Management LLC ("TCM"), who serves as the Adviser to FOMO. "FOMO can shift exposure to whatever happens to be trending at the time, it rebalances weekly so it can stay in harmony with market trends, and it weights holdings appropriately."

"The Covid lockdowns have energized the retail investor to look beyond traditional market cap weighted index investments into the thematic space," Tuttle commented. "As technology evolves, investors will continue to look for exposure to new areas of the market. FOMO is positioned to dynamically shift exposure to current market trends."

FOMO ETF (FOMO) starts with an investment universe of what is currently trending in the market. It then combines trend following methodologies to have exposure to the strongest potential stocks with counter trend methodologies to have exposure to stocks that are currently oversold. Portfolio positions are rebalanced weekly.

For more information, please visit FOMOETF.com

About Tuttle Capital Management

TCM is an industry leader in offering thematic ETFs that utilize informed agility to manage portfolios in a more dynamic manner. As of May 19, 2021, TCM managed thirteen strategies with AUM of $270 million. Please visit www.tuttlecap.com for more information.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. A Fund's share price will fluctuate with changes in the market value of its portfolio securities. When you sell your Fund shares, they may be worth less than what you paid for them and, accordingly, you can lose money investing in a Fund. The following risks could adversely affect the net asset value, total return and the value of a Fund and your investment. The risk descriptions below provide a more detailed explanation of the principal investment risks that correspond to the risks described in each Fund's Summary section of this Prospectus. As an ETF, the fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund is new with a limited operating history.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the FOMO ETF. This and other important information about the Fund are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.FOMOETF.com or by calling 866-904-0406. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. FOMO ETF is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, member FINRA. Tuttle Capital Management is not affiliated with Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Media Contact:

Matthew Tuttle

Tuttle Capital Management

(347) 852-0548

[email protected]

SOURCE Tuttle Capital Management