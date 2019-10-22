Fomo Storefront Shows Prospective Customers What The Shopper Next To Them Just Bought

With Fomo Storefront, customers can see what products are currently being purchased as well as discover what customers are saying through user-generated reviews that populate on screen. They can even tap notifications to reveal a QR code that will send them directly to a product's landing page, providing a seamless path to purchase immediately or later at home.

Fomo Storefront leverages Fomo's widely-adopted proprietary Social Proof API, a patent-pending technology that turns visitor behaviors into live testimonials. More than 5,000 businesses have used Fomo since it was founded in 2016. Now, for the first time, they'll be able to go beyond digital and integrate social proof into their brick-and-mortar stores, too.

Fomo founder Ryan Kulp said, "Consumers are wary of dishonest marketing and look to their peers when making a purchase. With Fomo Storefront, customers now have another level of social proof to aid in their purchasing decisions that was not previously available."

Leading Australian furniture retailer, Brosa, was the first to adopt this new technology and integrate it into their Brosa Studio+ store last month. To keep the installation process simple, Fomo Storefront has 86 native integrations, including Lightspeed Retail, Aldelo and Shopify POS, and is compatible with any smart TV, touchscreen computer monitor or tablet.

Kulp adds, "Since day one, Fomo has always strived to be the online equivalent of a busy store. With the introduction of Fomo Storefront, we've come one step closer to making that a reality."

About Fomo

Founded in 2016, Fomo is a marketing platform that strives to increase trust, credibility and sales through live social proof. Currently, Fomo is actively used on 12,500-plus websites including Martha Stewart, Goldbely, Leadpages and more. To start a free trial or learn more about Fomo Storefront, visit https://fomo.com/storefront .





