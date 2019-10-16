FON Consulting Launches the Next Generation of Investor Awareness for Public Companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Office Networks Consulting (FONC) launched this week as the next generation of investor awareness and outreach for public companies. FON Consulting provides public companies the ability to access the exclusive family office community, comprised of single and multi-family offices as well as endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, etc.

"FONC has always strived to bring the highest quality opportunities to our family offices. Len Panzer's twenty years of experience working with public companies in investor awareness brings our families exclusive access to a unique group of companies they would never have the opportunity to see. We have many years of working with family offices, and this is a natural extension of our ongoing effort to bring unique ideas to our families," said Steven Saltzstein, Co-CEO of Family Office Networks.

"Many companies seek family office investors but have traditionally had a difficult time identifying them. Likewise, many of our family offices are seeking unique investment opportunities with dynamic public companies. FON Consulting gives us an opportunity to merge the two," said Len Panzer, president of FONC.

FON Consulting uses a rigorous and repeatable six-step process to introduce public companies to family offices in order to build awareness including events, one-on-one meetings, utilization of our media company, leveraging our data for digital targeting, content, social media, marketing and public relations.

For more information, visit www.FONConsulting.org or contact Len Panzer at +1-914-260-5653 or Lpanzer@fonconsulting.org.

SOURCE Family Office Networks Consulting