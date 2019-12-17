Fonative and Numeracle to Deliver Trusted Calling to Call Centers

LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fonative , the compliant communications company, and Numeracle™ , the pioneer of robocall blocking and labeling visibility in the calling ecosystem, today announced a development and deployment relationship that benefits call centers. Fonative will deploy Numeracle's NumeraCert™ and NumeraList™ solutions to vet and verify numbers, enabling call centers to use phone numbers that are already verified, and laying the groundwork for STIR/SHAKEN call attestation. By registering numbers with NumeraList, legitimate calls are identified to the network. As a result, outbound calls to consumers originating from the call centers will not be incorrectly tagged and displayed as FRAUD or SCAM calls.

Numeracle's NumeraCert™ and NumeraList™ to be deployed by Fonative to enable Trusted Calling in Call and Contact Centers

With Numeracle's NumeraCert, Fonative's customers receive "Trusted Entity" status made possible through a rigorous investigation and compliance process confirming the identity and bona fides of the calling party. After certification is complete, Fonative uses NumeraList to establish the baseline of truth for the removal of improper call labels from being applied to outbound calls, preventing the tainted association with labels intended to identify illegal or fraudulent robocalls.

With an ever-expanding calling agent base, and rising daily call volumes, Fonative-supported call centers often need to add phone numbers from the recycled number pool to keep up with demand. By deploying the Trusted Entity solution, as the first wave of caller identification technologies, customers gain benefits today while Numeracle and Fonative actively prepare for the next wave of caller authentication, which comes from STIR/SHAKEN. Together the companies will offer Fonative's call center customers a direct delivery path of Trusted Entity status, providing the highest levels of call integrity verification once STIR/SHAKEN is deployed across telco networks in 2020.

"Call completion issues will rise in the future as a greater number of telephony service providers adopt STIR/SHAKEN to authenticate legitimacy of a calling party's number," said Steve Smith, Founder and CEO of Fonative. "We are in an era where the availability of clean numbers that are untainted from the robocalling tag is declining and are in short supply. By adding NumeraCert to Fonative's technology stack, calls placed from numbers previously used by so-called bad actors are treated as clean, so calls placed actually reach the called party."

"For the last two years, we've been working on the vetting framework to support the verification of legal entities on the voice channel," said Rebekah Johnson, Founder and CEO, Numeracle. "With FTC enforcement at the service provider level increasingly impacting enterprise clients, working with a provider displaying the utmost commitment to privacy, security, and compliance has become absolutely critical. Fonative is that partner who shares our vision in ensuring clients' use of the voice channel continues uninterrupted."

Fonative's carrier-grade CPaaS platform supports leading North American call centers that focus on healthcare-related and financial activities. Calls placed often surround payment and collection matters which involve the sharing, or collecting, of protected health information and payment data. As an intelligent solution, NumeraCert and NumeraList complement Fonative's best in class, HIPAA, and PCI compliant communications cloud-based API.

About Numeracle

Numeracle is working with telecom carriers, call blocking and labeling analytics providers, device manufacturers, and industry leaders to deliver a path to visibility and control in the new calling ecosystem. Through the company's technology vision and industry leadership, Numeracle is laying the foundation for returning trust and transparency to customer communications. To learn more about Numeracle's call blocking and labeling solutions for call originators and call centers, visit www.numeracle.com .

About Fonative

Fonative helps businesses connect with customers through voice and text, providing compliant communications as a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). The company's technology enables developers to easily incorporate calling and messaging capabilities into business applications, without the need to maintain servers, infrastructure, network, and telecommunication carriers. Combining carrier-grade technology with advanced call center capabilities and regulatory compliance, Fonative is the only suite of telecommunication services to meet the stringent requirements necessary in key industries such as medical, financial services and government. For more information about Fonative's Compliant Communication efforts, visit the company's website, www.fonative.com.

Fonative is a registered trademark of Fonative, Inc. Numeracle, NumeraCert and NumeraList are trademarks of Numeracle, Inc.

