Fonative Customers See Zero Dropoff in Call Completion in the STIR/SHAKEN Era

LOWELL, Mass., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fonative's focus on staying ahead of the curve surrounding STIR/SHAKEN is paying off. With over 100 contact centers that rely on the company's Compliant Communications® technology, not one customer has reported any dropoff in call or text response rates since the June 30 FCC mandate regarding call attestation to mitigate robocalling and other telephonic spam went into effect.

"We implemented STIR/SHAKEN a few months back and began rolling it out in advance of the June 30 deadline," said Fonative Founder and CEO Steve Smith. "Combined with our efforts that include deployment of Numeracle's Trusted Entity Calling , adoption of The Campaign Registry messaging environment for carrier-approved 10 DLC SMS texting, and participation in the Industry Traceback Group , Fonative's commitment to call and text delivery sets the bar for cloud communications companies supporting the call and contact center sectors."

Taken collectively, Fonative's STIR/SHAKEN efforts demonstrate the company's commitment to tracking and eradicating illegal robocalls and spam-like text messaging, and it is the first contact center communications API services provider in the industry to offer a full suite of regulatory-ready solutions.

In recognition of the company's efforts, Steve will join a blue-ribbon panel as part of SIP Forum's STIR/SHAKEN Virtual Summit on Friday, July 23 at 3 PM EDT. The panel, led and moderated by Rebekah Johnson, Founder & CEO of Numeracle, also includes John Bruner, President & CEO, Aegis Mobile; and telecom lawyer Steve Augustino, Partner with Kelley Drye & Warren LLP. Together they will discuss what's expected of voice service providers following the FCC's June 30 mandate.

"The importance of calls being completed can't be overstated, but without call attestation and a spam mitigation plan in place, many call centers may not be aware if their outbound communications are being impacted. For Fonative's customers and their agents, knowing their calls won't be blocked gives them confidence that their operations will continue as normal," said Smith.

About Fonative

Fonative® helps businesses connect with customers through voice and text, providing Compliant Communications® as a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). The company's technology enables developers to easily incorporate calling and messaging capabilities into business applications, without the need to maintain servers, infrastructure, network, and telecommunication carriers. Combining carrier-grade technology with advanced call center capabilities and regulatory compliance, Fonative is the only suite of telecommunication services to meet the stringent requirements necessary in key industries such as medical, financial services, and government. For more information about Fonative's compliant communication efforts, visit the company's website, www.fonative.com .

Fonative and Compliant Communications are registered trademarks, and Secure Agent Communicator is a trademark of Fonative, Inc. Other product names, logos, and brands are the property of their respective owners.

