Fonative Provides Justice Systems Compliant Texting Service for Court Management Software

LOWELL, Mass., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Missed appointments and docket juggling can often lead to no-shows in the courtroom by plaintiffs, defendants, and attorneys. These all lead to delays and additional costs for an already expensive and time-consuming judicial process. To remedy that, Fonative®, the Compliant Communications™ company delivering RegReady™ calling and messaging services, has launched a compliant texting API for courtroom use.

This functionality offers an added level of convenience to court systems, clerks, attorneys, stenographers, staff, and the public through the addition of automated reminders and confirmations of appointments and payments. The new Fonative API offering supports proper, regulatory compliant opt-in and opt-out, so consumers can control how they are contacted. Based upon Fonative's RegReady CPaaS API, the texting functionality meets the most stringent data security and PCI standards, assuring the transmitted information's safety and integrity, based upon the scheduling details found within the court docket.

Justice Systems , a leading provider of case management and electronic payments software to state and municipal court systems, has integrated Fonative's CPaaS API with its market-leading FullCourt Enterprise™ software, making it available to court systems across the country to speed up case management and revenue recovery. Already multiple court systems in the U.S. have deployed the new service and are seeing a reduction in courtroom no-shows and the need to reschedule cases.

As security and compliance are critically crucial to Justice Systems, the text message content only transits through the Fonative CPaaS platform, and is not retained, stored, or mined. With this approach, courtroom-related data is truly owned and managed by the courts.

"We're pleased to partner with Fonative to provide this compliant, consumer-friendly solution," said Jay Moorman, Senior Director, Justice Systems. "Now court systems can rely on FullCourt Enterprise to trigger time-relevant, pre-configured messages to remind plaintiffs, defendants, and attorneys about important appointments and docket changes. This helps courts improve communication, reduce costly no-shows and delays, and remain compliant with court policies."

To help reduce customer costs, Fonative CPaaS incorporates toll-free SMS. With 800 number SMS, Justice Systems was able to design a fully CTIA™-compliant text messaging approach for business-to-consumer (B2C) communication and provide each court with its own phone number and identity.

"Justice Systems worked with us early on, integrating the cost savings and convenience that 800 number texting provides. Together we built proper opt-in and opt-out policies that will ensure consumers remain in control of the messages they receive, and the courts remain in compliance with mobile carrier texting policies," said Stephen Smith, Fonative's Founder and CEO.

Justice Systems, Inc. (JSI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ontario Systems, is a leading provider of court case management, prosecutor and public defender case management, and electronic payments software to state and municipal court systems. JSI's key products include Full Court Enterprise®, FullCase®, and CitePay USA™. Founded in 1982 as National Equipment Corporation, JSI today serves 500+ unique courts and judiciary offices. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, JSI's associates have deep domain expertise in nearly all specialties of court case management and judiciary operations. For more information about JSI's court case management solutions, visit www.justicesystems.com .

Fonative helps businesses connect with customers through voice and text, providing Compliant Communications as a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). The company's technology enables developers to easily incorporate calling and messaging capabilities into business applications, without the need to maintain servers, infrastructure, network, and telecommunication carriers. Combining carrier-grade technology with advanced call center capabilities and regulatory compliance, Fonative is the only suite of telecommunication services to meet the stringent requirements necessary in key industries such as medical, financial services and government. For more information about Fonative's Compliant Communications™ and RegReady™ efforts, visit the company's website, www.fonative.com.

