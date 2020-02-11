Fonative Supplies Ontario Systems with Trusted Entity Calling Powered by Numeracle

LOWELL, Mass., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fonative , the Compliant CommunicationsTM company, today announced the live customer deployment of its Trusted Entity Calling solution by a Fonative customer, Ontario Systems, a leading provider of receivables management software to healthcare providers, ARM agencies, and government collections departments. This solution is powered by Numeracle™ , the pioneer of robocall blocking and labeling visibility in the calling ecosystem.

"Since adding Trusted Entity Calling we have seen a measurable increase in the call completion rate in the first month of use," said Rip Harris, Ontario Systems' Director of Product Management. "This bodes well as our call center customers need to be able to reach the people they call. Given the rise in robocalls, and numbers being marked as suspicious, having the means to make the outbound numbers trusted will only help their bottom line."

Fonative's Trusted Entity Calling provides customers, like Ontario Systems, with phone number registration to increase the connect rate on outbound calls, resulting in more and more effective customer conversations. To accomplish this, Fonative deployed Numeracle's NumeraCert™ and NumeraList™ solutions to vet and verify trust in the calling party's identity and register phone numbers across the wireless ecosystem.

The cloud-based process is enabling call centers utilizing Ontario Systems' Omni Voice service to register phone numbers associated with verified entities, laying the groundwork for STIR/SHAKEN call attestation. By validating the numbers with NumeraList, the legitimate calls are identified to the network. As a result, outbound calls to consumers originating from the Ontario Systems' customer call centers will not be mislabeled and incorrectly displayed as FRAUD or SCAM calls.

"We're here to provide a path and a process for legal, compliance-focused entities, like Ontario Systems and its customers, to identify themselves as 'trusted' across the call delivery ecosystem," said Rebekah Johnson, Numeracle founder and CEO. "Through this process, we're also able to identify fraudulent actors and prevent those types of entities from registering phone numbers through our platform and further dissolving trust in voice communications."

Fonative's carrier-grade CPaaS platform supports leading North American call centers that focus on healthcare-related and financial activities. Calls placed often surround payment and collection matters which involve the sharing, or collecting, of protected health information and payment data. As an intelligent solution, NumeraCert and NumeraList complement Fonative's best in class, HIPAA, and PCI-compliant communications cloud-based API.

"With carriers and the FCC cracking down on robocalling, it's now critical to be bringing services like this to the market that validate, and certify, legitimate callers," said Steve Smith, Founder and CEO of Fonative. The FTC's recent letters warning voice service providers of the consequences of assisting with the delivery of illegal robocalls is evidence that a dedication to watchful compliance will be even more critical in 2020.

About Numeracle

Numeracle is working with telecom carriers, call blocking and labeling analytics providers, device manufacturers, and industry leaders to deliver a path to visibility and control in the new calling ecosystem. Through the company's technology vision and industry leadership, Numeracle is laying the foundation for returning trust and transparency to customer communications. To learn more about Numeracle's call blocking and labeling solutions for call originators and call centers, visit www.numeracle.com .

About Fonative

Fonative helps businesses connect with customers through voice and text, providing compliant communications as a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). The company's technology enables developers to easily incorporate calling and messaging capabilities into business applications, without the need to maintain servers, infrastructure, network, and telecommunication carriers. Combining carrier-grade technology with advanced call center capabilities and regulatory compliance, Fonative is the only suite of telecommunication services to meet the stringent requirements necessary in key industries such as medical, financial services and government. For more information about Fonative's Compliant Communications™ efforts, visit the company's website, www.fonative.com.

Fonative is a registered trademark and Compliant Communications is a trademark of Fonative, Inc. Numeracle, NumeraCert and NumeraList are trademarks of Numeracle, Inc.

