Foneazy MockGo Brings Location Spoofing to iOS 17 Devices

Foneazy

19 Sep, 2023, 15:59 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foneazy is thrilled to announce that MockGo for Mac is fully compatible with the latest iOS 17 update. Foneazy MockGo is a powerful iPhone location changer app that is trusted by millions of users worldwide. To keep up with the latest user needs for changing location on iOS 17, Foneazy delivers the most up-to-date solution in a timely manner.

"Our company prioritizes the needs of our customers and acts swiftly to meet all new demands. Foneazy MockGo for Windows and Mac satisfies all location change needs. For users who value their privacy, it is very risky to reveal their personal location to social networks. We can change location whenever we need to," said Carter Land, the CEO of Foneazy.

How to Change Location on iOS 17 with Foneazy MockGo (Mac)?

With Foneazy MockGo, you can change your iPhone's GPS location on iOS without jailbreaking. MockGo is designed to help users access geo-restricted content, protect their privacy, and have more fun with location-based apps. It works with all popular apps that use location services, such as Pokémon GO, WhatsApp, Tinder, Snapchat, Life360, and more.

Users can now enjoy all the benefits of MockGo on their iOS 17 devices, such as spoofing their location to anywhere in the world, simulating natural movement along real roads and paths, creating custom stickers from their own photos, and changing the location of up to five devices simultaneously.

1 - Download MockGo on your Mac and finish the installation.

2 - Connect your iPhone to your computer via a USB cable or Wi-Fi network.

3 - Launch MockGo and choose the "Teleport Mode" option on the top right corner of the interface.

4 - Enter address or coordinates to change location with a single click.

VIDEO TUTORIAL:

https://youtu.be/F1eyNL64GGM?si=TMh7-kDgjjW79vCv 

Highlight Features of Foneazy MockGo

1 - Spoof your GPS location in one click. 

2 - Create realistic GPS movement with three different walking modes.

3 - MockGo GPS with Joystick control.

4 - Display cooldown timer for specific games.

5 - Change the location of up to five devices simultaneously.

6 - Spoof GPS location over a Wi-Fi connection.

7 - Compatible with the latest iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.

Availability and Price:

MockGo is available for Windows and Mac computers and supports all iOS versions and devices, including the latest iOS 17 and iPhone 15 models. Windows version will supports iOS 17 soon. Users can download MockGo for free from here.

The Premium version is available starting from $9.95. The lifetime version is the best value price: $59.95. Select Foneazy MockGo plan here: https://www.foneazy.com/pricing/mockgo-iphone-gps-spoofer/

About Foneazy:

Foneazy is a professional software company that provides innovative solutions for iOS. Foneazy aims to help iOS users solve various problems and enhance their digital life with ease and efficiency.

For more information, please visit https://www.foneazy.com/.

