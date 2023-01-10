Fones School of Dental Hygiene at the University of Bridgeport Receives Telehealth Innovation Award for its Virtual and Mobile Oral Care Community Outreach Program

METUCHEN, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MouthWatch, LLC, an industry leader in teledentistry solutions and digital imaging devices , recognized the Fones School of Dental Hygiene at the University of Bridgeport as a telehealth pioneer in dentistry at its fifth annual Teledentistry Innovation Awards ("The Tellies") held November 28, 2022, in New York City.

MouthWatch launched The Tellies in 2018 to help drive visibility for individuals and organizations positively impacting the communities they serve by successfully implementing teledentistry as part of their patient care model.

As part of their clinical rotation experience, second-year students at the Fones School of Dental Hygiene provide dental care to their local Bridgeport community, including children, the homeless, senior citizens, veterans, and pregnant women using teledentistry and mobile clinics. Dr. Jennifer Boyce, Associate Director of Clinical Affairs at the Fones School of Dental Hygiene, accepts the 2022 Tellie Award from MouthWatch founder and CEO, Brant Herman, for her efforts leading the school's teledentistry and mobile dentistry community outreach efforts.

Dr. Jennifer Boyce, DMD, and Associate Director of Clinical Affairs at the Fones School of Dental Hygiene , accepted the 2022 Tellie in the Educational Institution category on behalf of the school and its outstanding use of teledentistry to provide free dental care to patients in the school's surrounding communities and to prepare the next generation of dental professionals for the growing use of telehealth.

"The Fones School of Dental Hygiene, led by Dr. Bois, and her efforts to expand access to dental care through the use of teledentistry, is a shining example of how when an academic institution combines passion with technology to connect with its community, everyone wins," said MouthWatch Founder and CEO, Brant Herman.

The Fones School of Dental Hygiene received a $225,000 grant in November 2021, as part of the American Rescue Plan to help improve access to oral health care for Bridgeport residents. This grant enabled the school to add a clinical rotation experience for students in teledentistry and mobile dentistry. Students have since provided care to children, the homeless, senior citizens, veterans, and pregnant women throughout the Bridgeport area.

The school plans to continue this clinical rotation for all its second-year students, as feedback has been overwhelmingly positive from both students and patients. Additionally, the school has developed a program to educate pregnant women about their heightened risk for oral health problems while also providing on-site dental treatments to those in need.

The 2022 Tellies recognized innovators in the following categories:

Dentists and Specialists

Dental Hygienists

Oral Health Programs

Educational Institutions

Dental Organizations

Additional 2022 Tellie award winners included Dr. Jin Xiao, Tiffany Grant, Floss and Gloss, and Apple Tree Dental. To learn more about the 2022 Tellie Award winners, visit the Teledentistry Innovation Awards website .

About MouthWatch, LLC

Headquartered in Metuchen, New Jersey, MouthWatch, LLC is a leader in innovative teledentistry solutions and intraoral imaging devices. The company is dedicated to finding new ways to constantly improve the dental health experience for both patients and providers.

In recent years, the company received the following significant awards and accolades: The 2020 and 2021 Cellerant Best of Class Award for TeleDent™, the provider-focused, patient-friendly teledentistry platform. In 2021 and 2022, TeleDent also won Dentistry Today's Top 100 Products, Reader's Choice Top 25, Top Aesthetic and Restorative Products, and Top Innovative Products awards. The MouthWatch Intraoral Camera won Dentaltown Magazine's Dental Townie Choice Award™ in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The company was also recognized as NJBIZ's 1-50 Employees Business of the Year and Inc. Magazine's 5000-Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. Technology Innovators Media Group recognized MouthWatch Founder and CEO, Brant Herman, as one of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs.

For more information, visit www.MouthWatch.com .

Media Contact:

Michael Ventriello

732-458-3497

[email protected]

SOURCE MouthWatch, LLC