Fonolo Announces Company Rebrand and Updated Lineup of Call-Back Technology Products

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Fonolo , the industry leader in cloud-based call-back solutions, announced the launch of their new brand identity today. The innovative branding celebrates the company's growth since its inception in 2007, while reflecting its mission and values more accurately.

"We're incredibly proud of the growth and achievements we have made over the years, thanks to our team," said Shai Berger, CEO and Co-Founder of Fonolo. "Our new brand identity is a better reflection of who we are today. Fonolo is and continues to be a leader and innovator in the contact center space."

Changes include a fully redesigned Fonolo logo and a complete redesign of its website. Most significantly, Fonolo has updated its product offerings to better reflect their capabilities and how they serve contact center customers.

Fonolo's full product line of call-back solutions are as follows:

Voice Call-Backs (Formerly In-Call Rescue)

Visual IVR (Formerly Web & Mobile Rescue)

Programmable Call-Backs

Conversation Scheduling

SMS Notify

Fonolo hit a record in 2020, saving consumers 103 years of hold time. That amounts to over 54 million minutes of hold time saved across the globe.

"Our mission is to help contact centers deliver the best possible experience, one that exceeds expectations," said Jason Bigue, COO and Co-Founder of Fonolo. "Since our inception, our patented call-back solutions and dedicated customer support engineers have eliminated hundreds of years of hold time for brands across the globe."

Other notable accomplishments over the past year include:

Notable customer success stories of Fonolo's Voice Call-Back solution;

The appointment of Human Resources Director, Andrea Johnson , as well as three additional business hires;

, as well as three additional business hires; A new overview video showcasing the power of Fonolo call-backs;

Compliance-tested for compatibility with two Avaya platforms, Avaya Aura® Release 8.1 with Appliances and IP Office™ Release 11 with SIP;

The awarding of one new patent to its intellectual property portfolio, for a total of 22 key patents on contact center technology;

The release of its first annual State of the Contact Center Report; and

A partnership with one of the United Kingdom's top contact center resellers.

To learn more about Fonolo's call-back solutions for phone, web, and mobile, visit fonolo.com .

About Fonolo

Fonolo, the industry leader in cloud-based call-back solutions, has revolutionized how contact centers interact with customers through web, mobile, and voice. The company's patented call-back technology empowers customers with an innovative alternative to waiting on hold.

Fonolo's award-winning solutions are trusted by a growing list of call centers that aim to enhance their customer experience. From Fortune 500 companies to SMBs, customers value Fonolo for its scalability, expertise, and proven ROI.

Visit fonolo.com to learn how your call center can reduce abandonment rates, smooth out call volume spikes, and lower costs.

